Mets get huge Sean Manaea news

When the New York Mets secured left-hander Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal in late December, they were locking in a key piece of their rotation.

After a strong 2024 campaign, he was expected to slot in as a solid No. 2 or 3 starter on a team with playoff aspirations. But baseball, like life, has a way of throwing curveballs.

On February 24, Manaea was diagnosed with a strained right oblique, immediately ruling him out for Opening Day. It was the second gut punch for the Mets’ rotation at the time, as Frankie Montas had already gone down with an injury.

Losing two reliable arms before the first pitch of the season was thrown wasn’t exactly the script the Mets had in mind.

Signs of Progress

While Manaea remains sidelined, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel. On Thursday, Mets insider Anthony DiComo shared some welcome news: Manaea’s MRI results came back clean, and he has officially started a throwing program.

It may not be a return to the mound just yet, but it’s the first step in a process that will eventually get him back where the Mets need him most.

Manaea will need to progress carefully—first increasing his throwing distance, then working up to bullpen sessions, live batting practice, and likely a minor league tune-up or extended spring training.

If all goes well, the original timeline of a late April or early May return remains intact.

What the Mets Are Missing

Before his injury, Manaea had established himself as one of the most reliable arms in the Mets’ rotation. In 2024, he posted a 3.47 ERA, a sharp 1.08 WHIP, and a 184/63 K/BB ratio over 181.2 innings. His consistency and ability to eat innings made him a stabilizing force, and his absence leaves a noticeable hole.

Filling the Gaps

Without Manaea and Montas, the Mets will need to get creative with their rotation early on. Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes are locked in, but the remaining two spots will likely be filled by some combination of Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, and Griffin Canning.

None of them bring the same level of experience or dominance as Manaea, but the Mets will have to make do until their left-handed workhorse is back in action.