There is a specific kind of quiet tension that fills a spring training facility when a franchise player is racing against the clock. For the New York Mets, that focus is squarely on Francisco Lindor.

Just over a month ago, on February 11, the star shortstop went under the knife to address a stress reaction in the hamate bone of his left hand. To the average person, hand surgery sounds like a season-altering catastrophe, but in the world of professional ballplayers, it is a high-stakes repair job with a very narrow window for recovery.

Lindor has spent the last several weeks treating his rehabilitation like a complex puzzle, fitting the pieces together one by one. He didn’t just sit around waiting for the stitches to dissolve. Almost immediately after the procedure, he was out on the grass playing catch, followed quickly by fielding drills to keep his feet and eyes in sync. It is a testament to his reputation as a fast healer, someone whose body seems to prioritize mending over resting.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stepping Into the Box

The recovery process took a massive leap forward on Friday. After a few days of controlled environment hitting in the batting cages and completing fielding work in minor league games, the Mets decided Lindor was ready for the real thing. For the first time since the surgery, he stepped into the box for live batting practice. Facing off against fellow rehabbing teammate A.J. Minter, Lindor saw a total of 20 pitches, according to SNY.

Francisco Lindor faced 20 pitches in live BP today vs. AJ Minter pic.twitter.com/SsGbBYvVwA — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 13, 2026

Think of live BP as the difference between running on a treadmill and navigating a crowded city sidewalk. In the cage, everything is predictable. Against a pitcher like Minter, you have to read the release, calculate the velocity, and react to movement in a fraction of a second. It is the ultimate litmus test for whether a hand can handle the violent torque of a professional swing. While he isn’t quite at full tilt yet, the fact that he is facing live arms at this stage is a huge green light for the organization.

Finding the Rhythm

As any hitter will tell you, the hardest thing to recover isn’t the strength; it’s the timing. Baseball is a game of rhythm, much like a musician trying to jump back into a fast-paced jazz ensemble after a long break. You might know the notes, but feeling the beat takes repetition. Lindor needs to see more live pitching and likely get some dirt on his uniform in competitive games to truly find his groove.

Now, it’s a matter of him getting back into a rhythm, seeing pitches, timing hitters, and getting back his feel for the game. Even though he might not be the 30-homer guy Mets fans know and adore, he should eventually be back to 100 percent.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Final Stretch

The Mets are currently operating with a sense of tempered optimism. They are being cautious, as rushing a hand injury can lead to setbacks that linger throughout the summer. However, there is a legitimate chance Lindor could appear in a few Grapefruit League games before the team breaks camp.

Francisco Lindor ripped a ground-rule double off AJ Minter in live BP



When Minter asked if hit was a home run or a ground-rule double, Lindor said "ground rule, I don't got it like that" and joked about it being a pop-up ? pic.twitter.com/wL8hR5XWFj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 13, 2026

The goal remains the same: having number 12 in the starting lineup for Opening Day. He may start the year focusing more on contact and defense than raw power, but having his presence on the field is the priority. He is checking every box on his list, proving that while bones might break, his drive to play remains fully intact.