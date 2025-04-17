Mets: Francisco Lindor gets huge WBC honor

When you talk about the New York Mets, one name rises above the rest like a lighthouse on a foggy night: Francisco Lindor. In 2024, he didn’t just play baseball—he defined it.

With 33 home runs, 29 stolen bases, and a robust .844 OPS, Lindor carried the Mets like a seasoned sherpa guiding a team up a steep mountain during the playoff push. That heroic stretch landed him just behind Shohei Ohtani in the National League MVP race.

Postseason Brilliance and Gold-Glove Grit

When October rolled around, Lindor didn’t flinch—he turned up the heat. His .877 OPS in the postseason came packed with clutch extra-base hits and timely home runs, the kind that shift momentum and quiet hostile crowds.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

On defense, he was as sharp as a surgeon, making plays that looked impossible unless you’ve watched him long enough to know better. He’s not just part of the infield; he owns it.

The Mets’ Pulse

Lindor is the kind of player who affects every inning even if he doesn’t step into the batter’s box. He’s a rare three-tool threat—hitting, fielding, running—and his fingerprints are on every win.

It’s not hyperbole to say he’s the Mets’ most important player. Without him, the engine doesn’t run the same.

Puerto Rican Pride, and a New Chapter

But Lindor’s leadership doesn’t end in Queens. Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, 31 years ago, he’s more than a major league star—he’s a national icon. And now, he’s stepping into an even bigger role.

Lindor announced on Instagram that he will captain Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. It’s a massive honor, sure—but it’s also a torch. One carried by a player who represents his country not just with talent, but with heart.

Francisco Lindor will be the captain of Team Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he announced tonight on Instagram.



Lindor previously played for Puerto Rico in the 2017 and 2023 WBCs. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 17, 2025

He’s no stranger to the WBC stage either. While he was still a minor leaguer in 2013 when Puerto Rico fell to the Dominican Republic in the final, by 2017, he was in the thick of it, helping lead Puerto Rico back to the final, where they were edged out by the United States.

2026? Let’s just say there’s unfinished business.

A Star-Studded Squad With Lindor at the Helm*

This time around, Lindor won’t be alone in his mission. He’ll be leading a star-studded lineup that is likely to have familiar faces. Edwin Díaz, his Mets teammate and the electric closer whose fastball could singe your eyebrows, is likely joining him.

Add in Jose Berríos, Alexis Díaz, Fernando Cruz, Eddie Rosario and others, and you’ve got the makings of a formidable contender.

Puerto Rico hasn’t yet captured a WBC title, but with Lindor wearing the captain’s badge and the wind of experience at his back, the island nation might just be ready to rewrite history.