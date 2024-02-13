Mets’ Francisco Alvarez touted as a top candidate for long-term extension

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are fortunate to have enjoyed the steady services of catcher Francisco Alvarez in 2023. The Mets’ fortune may continue well into the future should they ink the talented 22-year-old to a multi-year contract extension.

Will Francisco Alvarez get the long-term deal he’s hoping for with the Mets?

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com identified candidates that have the best chance of getting a long-term re-up with their respective ball clubs and made the case for Alvarez, saying in part:

“As previously mentioned, the Mets will have a big decision to make with Alonso, but locking up Alvarez – who isn’t even arbitration-eligible for two more years – as their long-term answer behind the plate would give New York certainty at one of the most demanding positions on the field,” Feinsand rationalized.

Alvarez produced 25 home runs and 63 RBIs in 382 at-bats this past season. His .721 OPS masked an underwhelming .209 batting average. However, when not at the plate but behind it, Alvarez recorded 870 putouts, 43 assists, and three double plays turned while committing 13 errors in what amounted to be a commendable effort on the year.

Mets GM David Stearns is open to keeping Alvarez around after arbitration

The Mets already expressed interest in locking Alvarez up for the long term back on Dec. 9, 2023, according to Tim Healy of Newsday (h/t Metsmerized reporter Jack Ramsey on X):

Francisco Alvarez is interested in discussing a long-term contract extension with the Mets, according to a person familiar with the matter. And president of baseball operations David Stearns said he likes — in a general sense — those sorts of deals under the right circumstances. Tim Healy of Newsday

The Mets narrowly avoided arbitration with star slugger Pete Alonso this offseason and can make another sound decision in Alvarez’s case well before his arbitration runs its course. The fact that Alvarez has a desire to remain in New York at his young age is encouraging for a Mets team looking to establish and fortify a contending roster.