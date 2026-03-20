Spring training is often a tightrope walk for major league teams, where every stumble feels like a potential catastrophe. For New York Mets fans, seeing Francisco Alvarez exit a game early on Thursday felt like watching a recurring nightmare start all over again.

After a 2025 season that read more like a medical textbook than a baseball card, the sight of the young catcher heading to the clubhouse sent a collective shiver through the Mets’ clubhouse. However, in a refreshing turn of events, it appears the alarm bells were perhaps a bit premature.

Navigating the Injury Minefield

To understand the anxiety surrounding this latest tweak, one has to look back at the gauntlet Alvarez ran last year. His 2025 campaign was essentially a series of unfortunate events that began before the snow had even melted. A hamate bone fracture in spring training set the tone, followed by the agonizing reality of playing through fractured fingers and a UCL sprain in his right thumb.

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For a catcher, whose hands are essentially his toolbox, this was the equivalent of a concert pianist trying to perform with several broken keys.

Despite having every reason to fold, Alvarez proved he is built differently. He didn’t just survive those injuries; he thrived offensively, putting up numbers that defied his physical limitations. He treats the batter’s box like a sanctuary, a place where the stings and aches of his defensive duties are momentarily forgotten.

The Thursday Scare

The latest concern cropped up during Thursday’s action when Alvarez was pulled due to back tightness. In the high-stakes environment of New York sports, “tightness” can sometimes be a polite way of saying “see you in two months.”

Team insider Will Sammon noted that manager Carlos Mendoza labeled the move as purely precautionary. According to the skipper, Alvarez actually lobbied to stay in the game, claiming he would have fought through it if these were the dog days of August rather than the final stretch of March.

Francisco Alvarez left tonight’s game early with back tightness, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. Mendoza called it precautionary and added that Alvarez said he would have continued playing if it was the regular season. Alvarez is not scheduled to play tomorrow. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) March 20, 2026

Moving Toward Opening Day

The atmosphere around the complex on Friday was significantly lighter. Mendoza provided a reassuring update, noting that the catcher was moving around without any visible hitch in his step.

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“Better. Saw him earlier this morning, was getting treatment. Definitely feeling better, moving around fine,” Mendoza told SNY. “The plan is for him to go through his workout, he’s going to swing the bat. Everything goes well, he’s back in the lineup tomorrow.”

The timing is crucial because Alvarez has been absolutely tearing the cover off the ball this spring. Over 10 games in Grapefruit League play, he has posted a .364 batting average. His power hasn’t been sidelined either, as he has already tallied three doubles and a home run, contributing four RBI to the Mets’ spring totals.

He is currently hitting with the precision of a surgeon, and the team needs that production at the bottom or middle of the order to remain competitive. With Opening Day scheduled for next week, it looks like the Mets dodged a bullet, ensuring their most vital young asset is behind the plate when the games finally start to count.