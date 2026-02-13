The timing is just cruel. Just as the New York Mets were starting to dream of a clean slate in 2026, the baseball gods decided Francisco Lindor’s left hand needed a surgical intervention. A stress reaction on the hamate bone sounds like medical jargon, but for a guy who makes his living on violent torque and flick-of-the-wrist defensive gems, it is a localized disaster. The Mets are putting on a brave face, whispering about Opening Day timelines, but we have seen this movie before. These injuries require time and patience.

The Ghost of Francisco Alvarez

Look no further than the man behind the plate for a reality check. Francisco Alvarez went through this exact ringer last year, and the numbers tell a story that the team’s PR department would rather ignore.

Alvarez went under the knife in early March and beat the clock to return by late April, but the version of him that showed up wasn’t the guy we know. He looked compromised. He was slashing a miserable .236/.319/.333 over 35 games before the front office finally admitted defeat and sent him down to Triple-A. That is the danger here.

The Physics of the Power Fade

The hamate bone is a tiny, hook-shaped nuisance that sits right where the knob of the bat meets the palm. When it’s compromised, your grip strength evaporates. You can’t just “tough it out” because the body literally won’t let you accelerate the barrel through the zone.

Alvarez himself admitted to Mike Puma of the New York Post that expecting a miracle is a fool’s errand. “Maybe it’s a little bit hard to be 100 percent right away. Everything takes time, but I don’t have excuses for that,” the catcher said. It took the young backstop a stint in the minors and several weeks of grueling rehab to find his groove.

A Race Against the Biological Clock

Lindor is a different animal, granted. He is a veteran with a work ethic that borders on pathological, which is why Alvarez is publicly backing his teammate to defy the odds. Per Mets Batflip, Alvarez believes the shortstop’s obsession with the daily grind will pull him through.

“I know he’s going to be good because he’s a hard worker. He’s going to be great,” Alvarez told Puma. But grit doesn’t heal bone tissue faster. Gripping the bat remains the most challenging obstacle because it’s about more than the bone; it’s about the agonizing process of strengthening every muscle around it.

The High Stakes of a Slow Start

The Mets can’t afford a compromised Lindor in a division that is only getting more competitive. We saw the ripple effect last year when the lineup lacked its primary engine. Relying on a July resurgence is a risky gamble for a team that needs to establish dominance in April.

Once Alvarez finally found his rhythm in Triple-A and earned a promotion back on July 21, he was a monster, hitting .276/.360/.561 with a 157 wRC+. Lindor might make it back for the first pitch of the season, but history suggests we probably won’t see the real “Mr. Smile” for a few weeks.