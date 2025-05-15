Mets’ former top prospect is surging back from the dead

Sometimes in baseball, a player just needs one more chance to remind everyone why he was once a top prospect.

For the New York Mets, Brett Baty is doing exactly that.

Just weeks ago, it looked like his path to relevance had all but dried up.

Now, he’s launching baseballs like a man resurrected—swinging his way back into the conversation and onto the field.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

From forgotten to feared

After a spring training filled with promise and another stint dominating minor-league pitching, Baty’s promotion back to the big leagues came with skepticism.

His major league track record had been shaky at best, and many believed he’d never quite figure it out.

But through 26 games this season, he’s slugging .507 with five homers and 11 RBIs—good for a 113 wRC+.

That places him 13% above league average as a hitter, a small but meaningful number that signals his bat may finally be catching up to the hype.

The power is real—and backed by metrics

Baty isn’t just running into a few lucky home runs.

He ranks among the top percentiles in barrel rate, and he’s showing elite-level bat speed that puts him in good company.

His hard-hit percentage and average exit velocity are both above league average, reinforcing the idea that his recent success isn’t a fluke.

In the last two weeks, he’s hitting .316/.316/.947—yes, that’s a slugging percentage approaching cartoon levels.

That stretch has produced an absurd 1.263 OPS and reminded Mets fans of what he once represented: the future.

Defensive growth adds value

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of Baty’s resurgence is that it hasn’t been limited to the batter’s box.

He’s been solid defensively, holding his own at third base and even logging some innings at second base.

For a player who was once considered a defensive liability, being serviceable in the infield adds even more value to his case as an everyday contributor.

With the Mets still searching for long-term answers on the corners, Baty’s versatility suddenly makes him more than just a bench bat.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

A door reopens in the infield rotation

New York’s infield depth has been tested throughout the season, and Baty’s ability to hit for power and flash some glove has earned him runway.

His inconsistency remains a concern—but every player has their arc, and Baty’s might just be entering a new chapter.

If he can stabilize his approach and continue to punish mistakes at the plate, he could be an integral part of the Mets’ playoff push down the stretch.

At 25 years old, there’s still plenty of room to grow. And for now, the bat is speaking loudly enough to earn more opportunities.

