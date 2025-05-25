Mets’ former prospect is back from the dead — and he’s suddenly dominating

He was written off by many, sent back to the minors, and nearly forgotten.

But Mets‘ Brett Baty is clawing his way back into the conversation—loudly and with authority.

After a slow start and another trip down to recalibrate, the 25-year-old left-handed slugger has returned to the New York Mets with a vengeance.

And this time, he’s not letting go of his spot without a fight.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Baty’s hot bat is changing the conversation

Baty is currently hitting .258/.294/.505 with six home runs and a .799 OPS.

The average may not jump off the page, but the damage he’s doing when he connects is unmistakable.

He ranks among the league’s best in bat speed and barrel rate, showing why the Mets once viewed him as a cornerstone.

His 110 wRC+ confirms he’s been 10% better than the league average at the plate this season.

Plate discipline still eludes him at times, with below-average chase and strikeout rates.

But when Baty locks in, the ball jumps off his bat in a way few others can replicate in the Mets lineup.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A breakout performance against the Dodgers

On Saturday against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers, Baty delivered one his best games of the year.

He tallied three hits, drove in two runs, and added a walk to round out a dominant showing at the plate.

Only Pete Alonso owns a better slugging percentage on the Mets’ roster right now.

That stat alone should solidify Baty’s role in the everyday lineup for the foreseeable future.

Defense turning heads too

What’s making this surge even more impressive is Baty’s defense.

Over 126 innings at third base, he’s accumulated three defensive runs saved and one out above average.

That kind of defensive upgrade matters—especially at the hot corner, where consistency has eluded the Mets for years.

If Baty continues to play clean defense and deliver with the bat, it’s hard to imagine any scenario where he loses his starting job again.

The Mets might finally have their answer

Baty’s resurgence is the kind of storyline teams dream of midseason.

A once-hyped prospect is finding his form and delivering on the promise he teased for years.

And for a Mets team still searching for consistency and identity, having a bat like Baty’s clicking adds another dynamic layer.

It’s early, but the vibes feel different—and this time, it might just stick.

