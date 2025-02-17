Mets’ flamethrowing pitcher could make an impact in 2025

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets have an intriguing arm waiting in the wings, and if things don’t go according to plan in their rotation, Brandon Sproat could be the first name they turn to. The 24-year-old right-hander has the tools to succeed at the next level, but his transition to Triple-A last year exposed some growing pains.

A Bumpy Ride at Triple-A

Sproat’s 2024 season was a tale of two levels. Over 116.1 total innings, he put together a solid 3.40 ERA, but when he made the jump to Triple-A, things unraveled quickly. In 28.2 innings, he posted a 7.53 ERA, his strikeout rate plummeted, and he allowed 2.20 home runs per nine. While the raw numbers look concerning, Sproat didn’t see a major difference in the competition—he simply overcomplicated his approach.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Elite Stuff, But Room to Grow

There’s no questioning Sproat’s ability. He touches triple digits with his fastball, and his breaking stuff has the potential to be a legitimate weapon. The Mets still see him as a potential rotation piece, but according to Will Sammon of The Athletic, they may hold off on promoting him until the second half of the season.

An Opening Could Present Itself

The Mets’ rotation is far from a sure thing, and if they run into trouble early on, Sproat could force his way into the conversation. They’re already taking some calculated risks with Clay Holmes transitioning to a starting role and Frankie Montas trying to bounce back from a rough 4.84 ERA campaign split between the Reds and Brewers.

If any of their starters struggle, Sproat could be the first call-up, provided he performs well in the first half of the season. The Mets don’t want to rush him, but if the need arises, they may not have a choice.