Mets fear young star might be done for the season after suffering right side injury on Friday

The New York Mets walked into Miami knowing every game mattered, but Friday night left them with more than just a painful loss on the scoreboard. A 6-2 defeat to the Marlins didn’t just dent their playoff push—it also left them sweating over the health of Brett Baty, the young third baseman who’s been one of the few bright sparks down the stretch.

For a team still clinging to postseason hopes, the night carried the kind of double blow that can turn momentum in an instant.

Mets No Longer in Control

Friday’s loss couldn’t have come at a worse time. Combined with the Cincinnati Reds’ victory, the Mets no longer control their own destiny. Even if New York wins the final two games of the series against Miami, they’ll still be on the outside looking in if the Reds also run the table.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That cruel math has been a familiar storyline for Mets fans in recent years—a reminder that in baseball, sometimes you’re playing not just against the opponent in front of you, but also against the standings, the clock, and fate itself.

Baty’s Pain Comes at the Worst Possible Moment

The bigger concern, though, is Brett Baty. The young third baseman has been one of the most consistent Mets hitters lately, finally finding his stride after a frustrating start that landed him back in Triple-A.

But on Friday night, Baty’s momentum screeched to a halt. In the middle of an at-bat, he felt something tweak in his right side. He stayed in the game, gutting it out, but the real damage showed an inning later when a long throw across the diamond forced him to wince and grab at his oblique. Moments later, he was out of the game.

“I felt it on the swing, but I really felt it on the throw,” Baty admitted afterward, sounding both frustrated and determined. “There are only two days left, so if there’s any possibility of me playing, I’m going to play.”

Mendoza’s Cautious Tone

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t sugarcoat the situation. “It’s too early, but just watching the faces he was making and that area right there is tricky,” he said postgame. Mendoza knows all too well how oblique injuries can derail players, sometimes lingering longer than expected. The team plans to reevaluate Baty on Saturday morning, but optimism is cautious at best.

For the Mets, losing Baty now would be like removing a keystone from an arch. Since Aug. 2, he’s hit .313 with an .879 OPS, offering much-needed balance to the lineup. Without him, the infield shuffle becomes riskier, and the offense loses one of its hottest bats just as the season reaches its boiling point.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

From Early Struggles to Key Contributor

What makes Baty’s setback sting even more is how far he’s come this season. His April and May struggles were severe enough to warrant a demotion, sparking whispers about whether he’d live up to the hype that once surrounded him. But the second half has been a different story.

Baty’s resurgence has mirrored the Mets’ late-season fight: a team and a player refusing to fold when the odds stacked against them. Watching him in pain Friday felt like watching the Mets’ heartbeat falter at the very moment they needed his steady presence most.

A Weekend That Will Define the Season

The Mets now face the kind of weekend that defines seasons. Two games remain, their playoff chances hanging by the thinnest of threads, and their young third baseman’s status uncertain. It’s a fragile situation—like a team trying to balance on a tightrope while the rope frays beneath them.

Whether Brett Baty can tough it out could make all the difference, but even that won’t guarantee October baseball. For the Mets, the margin for error has vanished. Every pitch, every swing, every play in Miami now carries the weight of an entire season.