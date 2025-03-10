Mets face catching dilemma as Francisco Alvarez goes down

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets got a gut punch on Sunday when they learned that starting catcher Francisco Alvarez will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a fractured hamate bone in his left hand. The injury, sustained during batting practice, is a common but frustrating one—often robbing hitters of their power even after they return.

The Mets can only hope Alvarez recovers quickly and avoids lingering issues.

Alvarez Set for Surgery, Mets Scramble for Answers

Alvarez is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, setting his return window for late April or early May. In the meantime, the Mets’ catching depth chart suddenly looks razor-thin.

Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Torrens is the only other catcher currently on the roster, meaning he’ll have to carry the bulk of the workload until Alvarez is back.

But is that enough? Will the Mets bring in another catcher to bridge the gap? Team president David Stearns addressed the situation, offering a mix of concern and optimism.

“Alvy is clearly a leader on the team, so losing him for any period of time isn’t great,” Stearns told Tim Healey of Newsday. “But that said, this is a fairly standard procedure. Guys break their hamates with some regularity. We know what the time frame looks like. We’re very confident he’ll be back at full strength.”

That’s a measured response, but the reality is that the Mets need a reliable backup plan in case Alvarez’s recovery takes longer than expected or his power takes time to return.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Who’s Next in Line?

With Torrens locked into a starting role for now, the Mets, unless they bring in some help from outside the organization, will have to choose a backup from a group of in-house options.

The contenders include Hayden Senger, Jakson Reetz, Chris Williams, and Kevin Parada. Senger, who turns 28 in April, is a defense-first catcher with strong framing skills but limited offensive upside. His experience in the Mets’ system since 2018 could give him a leg up in the competition.

Reetz is the only one in the group with MLB experience, which might make him the safest option. Williams, meanwhile, likely has the most power potential of the bunch, which could be appealing given Alvarez’s absence.

A Spring Training Battle Begins

With Alvarez on the mend, the Mets suddenly have an unexpected roster battle brewing in camp. One of these catchers will need to step up, proving they can handle the job—at least until Alvarez returns.

Whether the team stands pat or makes a move for outside help remains to be seen, but for now, the competition is wide open.