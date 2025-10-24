Mets eyed offensive powerhouse infielder via trade from the Rays

The New York Mets are entering another crucial offseason, and it’s clear that general manager David Stearns has plenty of work ahead. The rotation needs reinforcements, several key players are heading to free agency, and the offense still lacks a steady power presence. But one name from this past trade deadline could quickly resurface — Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Díaz isn’t the flashiest player, but he’s been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball over the last few years. At 34, his bat still plays at an elite level, and for a team that often looks lost at the plate, his steady production could be exactly what the Mets need.

Yandy Díaz’s elite offensive consistency stands out

This past season, Díaz was everything you want from a veteran hitter. He played 150 games for Tampa Bay, hitting .300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs, 83 RBIs, and a 135 wRC+. His strikeout rate — just 14.1% — ranked among the best in the league, while his 8.8% walk rate underscored his patience and professional approach.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It’s the kind of offensive discipline the Mets lineup has been missing. They’ve had plenty of raw talent, but few players who can truly control an at-bat the way Díaz does. He’s the baseball equivalent of a metronome — steady, reliable, and rarely off rhythm.

A defensive liability but a perfect DH fit

Of course, Díaz isn’t known for his glove. His 308 innings at first base came with -2 defensive runs saved and -7 outs above average. The Rays kept him primarily as a designated hitter, and that’s likely how the Mets would use him as well.

With the universal DH now a given, teams can afford to take on elite bats with defensive shortcomings — and Díaz fits that mold perfectly. Plug him into the middle of the Mets’ order, and suddenly players like Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso would have much more protection behind them.

Also Read:MLB insider implies Mets head of baseball might let star free agent walk if the decision were entirely his

Why a trade still makes sense for the Mets

Anthony DiComo of MLB Network reported that the Mets showed real interest in Díaz before the trade deadline, though no deal materialized. He’s under contract for one more season with a 2027 club option, which means any acquiring team would be getting two potential years of control over one of the league’s most dependable hitters.

It’s exactly the type of move a retooling team like the Mets could make — adding a veteran presence who brings production, professionalism, and leadership without requiring a long-term financial commitment.

While Díaz’s age and defensive limitations come with some risk, his bat remains one of the most bankable in the league. If the Mets want a reliable hitter to anchor their lineup while they rebuild around younger talent, circling back on Yandy Díaz might just be the smartest move they can make.