The New York Mets aren’t sitting quietly this offseason. Team president David Stearns made that clear during the GM meetings on Tuesday, signaling that the organization plans to be active in the starting pitching market — both through free agency and potential trades.

As Max Goodman of NJ.com first reported, Stearns said the Mets “will be right there” and “heavily involved” if a top-tier ace becomes available. It’s a statement that feels less like speculation and more like a declaration of intent.

Mets ready to play in the deep end of the market

This isn’t the cautious Mets front office we saw a year ago when Stearns took a patchwork approach to pitching. Now, the framework looks different. The team has financial flexibility, a rejuvenated farm system, and young talent capable of anchoring trades for elite arms.

Stearns and his staff understand that if the Mets want to compete in 2026, they can’t rely solely on potential. The rotation currently features Kodai Senga and Sean Manaea as its most stable pieces, with younger options like Jona Tong and Nolan McLean on the rise. But what they lack is that unquestioned ace — the kind of frontline starter who changes a series and sets the tone for the rest of the staff.

And if one hits the market, the Mets plan to be aggressive.

Trade route could offer a blockbuster path

While big free-agent names will dominate the headlines, the trade market might be where the Mets truly make noise.

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal remains one of the most intriguing potential trade targets this winter. The 28-year-old southpaw posted a 2.21 ERA across 195.1 innings last season, representing one of baseball’s best young starters. The Tigers are reportedly far apart with him on a long-term extension, opening the door for teams like the Mets to make a push.

The cost will be steep — likely starting with one of New York’s top pitching prospects, such as Jonah Tong — but the payoff could redefine the team’s rotation for years. Stearns knows this, and it’s why he’s leaving every option open.

If Skubal becomes available, expect the Mets to be near the front of the line.

Free agency still offers strong alternatives

Of course, if a trade doesn’t materialize, there are plenty of high-quality arms available through free agency. Dylan Cease, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres, remains a prime target despite a slightly disappointing year. His 4.55 ERA over 168 innings doesn’t tell the full story — Cease still flashes electric stuff and carries ace-level upside if he returns to his 2022 form.

Another option is Michael King, the former Yankees right-hander who transitioned seamlessly into a full-time starting role. King posted a 3.44 ERA over 73.1 innings last season, struggling with injury, but is still a top-line starter when healthy.

The Mets could also look at international talent, such as Japanese star Tatsuya Imai, whose posting this winter has drawn attention across MLB. Stearns has shown interest in that market before, and given Imai’s age (27) and upside, he fits the Mets’ timeline perfectly.

Building around balance and depth

The Mets like their internal options — Stearns has said as much — but liking and relying are two different things.

Young pitchers like McLean, Tong, and Brandon Sproat offer promise, but no contender wants to enter a season banking on untested arms. Adding a veteran with ace-level pedigree not only bolsters the front end of the rotation but eases the pressure on the younger group to develop at their own pace.

That’s why Stearns’ comments matter. They signal an organizational shift toward calculated aggression — one where the Mets are willing to part with prospects or cash to build a more complete and reliable rotation.

The mindset has changed

This offseason feels different in Queens. The Mets aren’t chasing headlines or making splashy moves just to grab attention. Instead, there’s a clear strategy at play: build a sustainable winner centered around pitching depth, versatility, and youth.

Whether that means striking a blockbuster deal for Skubal, inking Cease or King, or exploring the international market, the Mets are positioned to act. They’ve built the foundation, and now it’s time to reinforce it with top-end talent.

Stearns summed it up best — if an ace becomes available, the Mets will be “right there.” The only question is how far they’re willing to go to bring one home.