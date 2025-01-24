Mets evaluating seasoned veteran for bullpen spot

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are actively looking to round out their bullpen this winter.

The Mets have been one of the most active teams in the MLB this offseason. Yet, despite adding to their relief unit, more could be done to ensure they hit the ground running in 2024 as a well-balanced attack.

According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Mets sent scouts to watch the bullpen session of free agent Tyler Matzek on Thursday in Irvine, California. Other teams (and suitors) who were present for the 34-year-old’s throwing showcase include the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies; the general takeaway was that Matzek looked “strong and healthy.”

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Matzek began is MLB career in 2014. Last season, he earned a 9.90 ERA and 1.900 WHIP across 11 games played for the Atlanta Braves. His numbers were inflated, but it was the first time he’d played since 2022 due to injury.

Prior to the previous outing, the veteran talent had not sported an ERA north of 4.09. Thus, the Mets are hoping that he can return to respectable form in their unit.