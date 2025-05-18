Mets’ elite closer got his swagger back: ‘I’m doing whatever I want on the mound’

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s nothing like the final out of a rivalry game to jolt your heart like a live wire. One pitch. One swing. One breath held across the stadium. On Saturday night, that electric moment belonged to Edwin Diaz—and the New York Mets.

In a taut 3-2 victory over the Yankees, the Mets found a way to hold on in the second game of the Subway Series. The man who sealed it? None other than Diaz, who looked like a force of nature as he struck out two, including Aaron Judge, in a lights-out ninth inning.

Before Diaz stepped on the mound to put a bow on it, Griffin Canning kept the Bronx Bombers in check. Tossing 5.1 gritty innings, he allowed just two runs, giving the Mets every chance to edge ahead.

Diaz’s early-season struggles seem like a distant memory now

Not long ago, fans were wringing their hands over Diaz’s dip in velocity and shaky outings. When your closer starts throwing 95 instead of his usual triple digits, it’s like watching a superhero misplace their cape. Something just feels off.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But Diaz never panicked, and neither did the Mets. The team believed it was simply a matter of rhythm, timing, and building back to peak form. Turns out, they were absolutely right.

“I’m doing whatever I want on the mound,” Diaz declares

Now? Diaz is untouchable. In his last seven appearances, he’s thrown seven innings, allowed just three hits, walked two, and struck out nine. Not a single run has crossed the plate.

His ERA has dipped to an even 3.00, but numbers only tell part of the story. Watch him work, and it’s clear—he’s not just surviving; he’s thriving. His slider bites harder. His fastball has its old sizzle. And most importantly, the fire in his eyes is back.

“I’m doing whatever I want on the mound,” Diaz told Mets insider Anthony DiComo, a statement that borders on cocky—but is also undeniably true.

Edwin Díaz is throwing 100 again, commanding the baseball and making All-Star hitters look feeble:https://t.co/bX37sTVkQx — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 17, 2025

Confidence and command make Diaz a nightmare for hitters

Pitchers live and die by confidence. Right now, Diaz has it in spades. He’s not nibbling around the zone or hoping hitters chase. He’s attacking, daring them to catch up to him.

It’s like watching a sculptor with perfect control of his chisel. Every pitch has a purpose, every moment is deliberate. His command has tightened, and the drop on his slider is vicious enough to make the best hitters look silly.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mets’ bullpen shuts the door, setting the tone for late innings

After Canning exited, the Mets bullpen carried the baton with cold-blooded precision. Each arm that followed did its job, from Huascar Brazoban to Reed Garrett, culminating in Diaz’s icy performance to close it out.

When your bullpen clicks like this, games shrink. Leads feel larger. Opponents know that once the eighth rolls around, the window to strike is closing fast—and when Diaz walks in, it slams shut.

When Diaz took the ball in the ninth on Saturday, Citi Field knew what was coming. Even Aaron Judge couldn’t change the outcome. With two strikeouts to finish the job, Diaz reminded everyone why he’s one of baseball’s most feared closers.

This wasn’t just a win. It was a statement. The Mets have a weapon in Diaz, and he’s no longer rediscovering himself—he’s unleashed.

