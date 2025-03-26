Mets’ dynamic young infielder makes the team

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made a big decision early Wednesday, telling young infielder Brett Baty that he had earned a spot on the Opening Day roster. But the wait wasn’t over for Luisangel Acuña. The team took a few extra hours to determine his fate, weighing whether to add another right-handed bat before making a final call.

It turns out, Acuña is in. While the Mets haven’t made an official announcement, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports that the talented young infielder will be part of the roster when the season begins.

How Will Acuña Fit?

Acuña might not have an everyday role, but the Mets plan to get him on the field often enough to make an impact. Baty is expected to handle second base duties when the team faces right-handed pitchers, while Acuña will likely be the go-to guy against lefties.

He’ll also serve as a backup across multiple infield positions, making him a valuable piece of the puzzle.

His playing time might be scattered, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get his share of at-bats. Between his role as a platoon player and his ability to fill in across the infield, he’ll have opportunities to showcase his skills throughout the season.

The Ups and Downs of Acuña’s Bat

Offensively, Acuña is still something of a work in progress. He showed flashes of brilliance in a small sample with the Mets last year, posting a stellar 166 wRC+ over 40 plate appearances. However, his production in Triple-A told a different story, where he struggled with a 69 wRC+ over nearly 600 trips to the plate.

His spring training numbers haven’t exactly inspired confidence, either. A .573 OPS in Grapefruit League play suggests there’s still plenty of development ahead for the young infielder. But while his bat may need work, his glove and speed make him a valuable asset off the bench.

A Work in Progress with High Upside

The Mets aren’t expecting Acuña to be a game-changer at the plate just yet, but his defensive versatility and speed give him a clear path to contributing. He might not be an everyday starter, but he’s got the tools to carve out a role—and if his bat catches up, he could be a difference-maker before long.