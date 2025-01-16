Mets demanding star slugger bend the knee to their short-term offer

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to retaining one of their most recognizable faces, the New York Mets are sticking to their guns. According to SNY, the team, under the guidance of David Stearns, is holding firm on the offer they’ve extended to Pete Alonso.

“According to league sources, Stearns and the Mets are holding the line on both the length and dollars of their short-term offer, which includes an opt-out after the first year. The exact dollar figure is not known. Owner Steve Cohen is fully supportive of Stearns’ approach, according to sources with direct knowledge of his thinking.”

Alonso’s Power is Undeniable

Pete Alonso remains one of the most productive power hitters in the league, and his numbers from the 2024 season are a testament to his consistency at the plate. Over 162 games, Alonso smacked 34 home runs, drove in 88 RBIs, scored 91 runs, and finished with a .240 batting average, .329 on-base percentage, and .459 slugging percentage. His 122 wRC+ indicates that he was 22% better than the average major league hitter, cementing his role as the anchor of the Mets’ lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While those stats don’t leap off the page as MVP-caliber, they highlight a player who delivers consistent power and run production. In today’s game, where power hitters often come and go, Alonso provides a steady presence, and the Mets know exactly what they’re getting. That predictability is part of why Alonso remains such a valuable asset—but also why the Mets feel justified in sticking to a short-term offer with an opt-out.

Balancing Risk and Reward

Alonso’s production is undeniable, but the Mets appear cautious about committing to a long-term deal. A short-term contract with an opt-out provides both flexibility and a chance for Alonso to bet on himself, potentially earning an even bigger payday if he performs well in the first year of the deal. For the Mets, it mitigates the risk of being locked into an extended contract that could hamper their financial flexibility down the line.

This approach also aligns with Stearns’ philosophy of maintaining a balance between star power and roster flexibility. By offering a short-term deal, the Mets can continue to build around Juan Soto while ensuring they don’t overcommit in the ever-changing landscape of baseball economics. It’s a calculated move, one that places the onus on Alonso to prove his value while still keeping him in the fold for the near future.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cohen Factor

Steve Cohen’s full support of Stearns’ strategy underscores the team’s unified vision for the future. Cohen has never been shy about spending money, but this calculated restraint signals a shift in how the Mets are operating. It’s not about throwing money at the problem; it’s about building a sustainable and competitive roster.

By holding the line, the Mets are making it clear that they value Alonso but won’t sacrifice their long-term goals for short-term gains. That’s a bold stance, especially given the market for power hitters and Alonso’s importance to the team’s identity. But it’s also a reminder that Cohen and Stearns are playing the long game, even when it comes to fan favorites.

A Deal Waiting to Be Made?

Alonso’s camp likely views this as a chance to keep options open. With an opt-out after the first year, the slugger could capitalize on a monster season and re-enter the market in search of a longer, more lucrative deal. For the Mets, it’s a way to protect against potential decline while still reaping the benefits of Alonso’s immense talent in the short term.