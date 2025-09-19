Mets deeply concerned after Kodai Senga’s Triple-A start goes south

The New York Mets are in the thick of a postseason push, but a cloud of uncertainty hovers over one of their most talented arms. Kodai Senga, once expected to be a lock for October, is now fighting just to stay on the radar. On Thursday, manager Carlos Mendoza was asked if Senga would “definitely” be part of the postseason pitching staff if the Mets make it. His answer was telling — and brutally honest.

“I wouldn’t say definitely,” Mendoza admitted. “We’ll have the conversations and we’ll take the best 13 guys.”

For a team clinging to every ounce of momentum it can find, those words hit like a cold gust of autumn wind. Name value no longer carries weight in Queens. Performance does. And right now, Senga’s performance isn’t offering much reassurance.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

A promising rebound meets a harsh reality

Just last week, Senga seemed on the brink of redemption. In his first Triple-A outing after being demoted on September 5, he dominated — flashing the crisp command and swing-and-miss stuff that made him such a weapon when healthy. It briefly felt like he might pitch his way back into the Mets’ rotation before the regular season ends.

Then Thursday night happened.

Against Triple-A hitters, Senga faltered. He lasted just 3.2 innings, surrendering six hits, four earned runs, and two walks while striking out four. He couldn’t even escape the fourth inning. The ghost fork that once made big league bats look helpless didn’t have its usual bite, and his overall command wavered. It was a stark reminder that flashes of brilliance mean little without consistency.

A season split in two halves

Senga’s season has been a tale of two halves. He still carries a respectable 3.02 ERA with the Mets, but that number masks how rocky the road has been since returning from a hamstring injury in July. Early on, he looked like the same fearless competitor who dazzled in 2023. But lately, his mechanics have unraveled and his command has deserted him at crucial moments.

It’s like watching a once-reliable compass start spinning in circles — you know it can guide you, but right now, it’s pointing everywhere but north.

For the Mets, every inning matters in this final stretch. They can’t afford to gamble on potential when wins are the only currency that counts. That reality puts Senga’s postseason hopes in serious jeopardy.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

A pivotal week ahead

The Mets have no choice but to keep evaluating, but time is running out. If Senga had dominated Thursday, he might have earned a shot to rejoin the rotation next week. Instead, the club is stuck at square one, weighing whether he can be trusted on a postseason roster that demands reliability above all else.

Mendoza and the front office still believe in Senga’s talent — how could they not? When he’s healthy and locked in, his ghost fork is one of the most devastating pitches on the planet. But belief won’t win October games. Results will.

That’s why Senga’s next outing, likely coming next week in Triple-A Syracuse, suddenly looms as one of the most pivotal appearances of his Mets career. It could be his last shot to prove he belongs in the October conversation — or a sign that the Mets must move forward without him.