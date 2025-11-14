Every roster has a few players who quietly stabilize things over the course of a long year, and for the Mets, Jeff McNeil filled that role in 2025. His production didn’t always flash in headlines, but it carried real value for a team that needed steady at-bats, defensive versatility, and a veteran presence capable of plugging holes without demanding attention.

A season that reminded the Mets what McNeil can still provide

McNeil played 122 games and gave the Mets a version of himself that looked far closer to the player who earned his reputation earlier in his career. His .243 average may not scream impact at first glance, but the .335 on-base percentage and .411 slugging brought his offensive line into a much healthier place. Twelve home runs and 54 RBIs added some punch, but the plate discipline was what stood out most.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Striking out just 11.9 percent of the time while walking at a 10.6 percent clip reflects a hitter who sees the ball well and refuses to chase himself into trouble. That’s the type of profile that stabilizes the middle of a lineup during stretches when others fall into slumps. It’s also why he finished the year with a 111 wRC+, his best mark since 2022 and a welcome sign after a frustrating 2023.

The Mets didn’t need McNeil to be a star. They just needed him to be dependable. He delivered that and a little more.

Defensive versatility continues to be part of McNeil’s appeal

One of McNeil’s greatest strengths has always been his ability to move around the field, and that didn’t change in 2025. At second base, he posted two defensive runs saved and four outs above average, giving the Mets strong and reliable work at a premium position. When the outfield needed reinforcement, he shifted over without hesitation.

On a team that battled bench inconsistency, that flexibility mattered. It gave the Mets a chance to structure their lineup creatively, blend matchups, and avoid overexposing younger players in difficult defensive spots. Even in a reduced offensive role compared to his peak, McNeil still influenced games in ways that don’t always show up in the box score.

The surgery revelation adds needed context to his late-season dip

News from his agent, Garrett Parcell, added a twist to McNeil’s year. According to the New York Post, McNeil underwent a minor procedure for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that likely impacted his performance late in the season. That helps explain some of the fatigue and diminished impact in September, which initially raised some concern among fans and evaluators.

The good news: he’s already trending in the right direction. Thoracic outlet issues can sap strength and mobility, but early progress suggests he should be fully ready for spring. For a player whose value hinges on consistency and rhythm, feeling physically right again is essential.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What the Mets must decide with McNeil’s contract on the books

McNeil is set to earn $15.7 million next season, with another $15.7 million club option for 2027 that includes a $2 million buyout. It’s fair value for a player who provides competent hitting, plus versatility, and above-average defense at second base. The question becomes whether the Mets see him as part of the next competitive window or as a movable piece for roster flexibility.

There’s no urgency to rush that decision. McNeil showed he can still help a winning team, and if his recovery continues smoothly, he could be even more productive next season. For now, the Mets simply have a dependable veteran under contract and a little more clarity on why the final weeks of his season looked uneven.