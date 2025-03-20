Mets counting on lefty to be a rotation stabilizer

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets‘ starting rotation might not get the hype of some of the league’s best, but it’s got more talent than people give it credit for. The problem? It’s also filled with uncertainty. At the moment, the two most dependable arms, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, are already dealing with injuries, leaving a group of question marks to carry the load.

A Rotation Full of “What Ifs”

Clay Holmes, the newly appointed Opening Day starter, is stepping into uncharted territory. Kodai Senga, while electric when healthy, made just one regular-season start last year, battling three separate injuries along the way. Griffin Canning? He gave up more runs than anyone in the American League in 2024. Tylor Megill has shown flashes but can be unpredictable from start to start. This is a rotation that could either surprise everyone or fall apart just as quickly.

David Peterson: The Mets’ Best Bet for Stability

Amidst all the uncertainty, David Peterson stands out as the guy who can bring some order to the chaos. As Metsmerized.com’s David Melendi put it, “the hope is that David Peterson will be a steady presence in the midst of all the uncertainty.”

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one starter on this staff with the best chance of providing consistency, it’s him.

And he’s proving it. Peterson has been dominant in spring training, looking like the rock the Mets need. After five shutout innings against the Astros on Wednesday, his Grapefruit League ERA shrank to an absurd 0.57 over 15.2 innings.

Opponents have barely touched him—just seven hits allowed—though his seven walks suggest there’s still room for improvement.

More Than Just Spring Training Success

It’s not like this is coming out of nowhere. Peterson was quietly one of the Mets’ best pitchers in 2024, posting a 2.90 ERA over 121 innings. His 10-3 record and 101 strikeouts showed he could be both effective and reliable. One of his greatest strengths? Eating innings.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When he’s in rhythm, he can cruise through six or seven frames with ease, something the Mets desperately need with their current rotation situation. If he stays healthy, he could be one of the biggest difference-makers on this staff.

The Mets don’t need Peterson to be an ace—they just need him to be himself. Right now, that might be exactly what they need most.