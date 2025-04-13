Mets could upgrade centerfield position with blockbuster trade

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Mets may soon be faced with a decision in center field — one that could shape the trajectory of their season. With Jose Siri suffering a left leg injury and Tyrone Taylor struggling to make any kind of offensive impact, New York might be wise to explore a bold move on the trade market.

If they’re willing to swing for upside, Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox could be the wildcard worth gambling on.

A Glove That Plays — and a Bat That Could Explode

Robert, 27, has been a streaky player throughout his career, but when he’s locked in, he’s one of the most dynamic outfielders in baseball. Right now, he’s off to a slow start — slashing just .178/.269/.267 through 13 games with one home run and four RBIs — but he’s also already swiped six bases and flashed his usual elite defense.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Even in a slump, he’s affecting games. And once the bat catches up? The ceiling is sky-high.

Robert is a Gold Glove-caliber defender who would instantly solidify the Mets’ outfield. He covers ground with ease and has the athletic instincts to take pressure off both corner spots — something that could quietly pay major dividends over the course of a long season.

A Contract That Offers Control — And Upside

Robert is finishing up a team-friendly six-year, $50 million deal that includes two club options in 2026 and 2027, each worth $20 million. For a player with his raw tools and MVP-level potential, that could end up being a steal if he bounces back at the plate.

The Mets always have money to spend and have shown a willingness to take calculated risks. If Robert begins to heat up, the asking price won’t stay low for long — but the early struggles could give the Mets a window to strike before the market catches up to his upside.

More Than Just a Stopgap

With Siri sidelined and Taylor carrying a -5 wRC+ through his first 26 plate appearances, the Mets have little to lean on in center field right now. Robert wouldn’t just patch the hole — he could flip the position from a weakness to a legitimate strength, both defensively and in terms of explosive potential at the plate.

It’s a gamble, no doubt. But if the Mets want to raise their ceiling, Luis Robert Jr. might be the exact kind of bet worth placing.