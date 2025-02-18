Mets could turn to familiar face to replace Frankie Montas in the rotation

Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ pitching plans hit an unexpected snag on Monday when it was revealed that newly signed right-hander Frankie Montas is dealing with a lat strain. This setback means Montas won’t be throwing for at least six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out for Opening Day and leaving the Mets scrambling for solutions.

The Six-Man Rotation Conundrum

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Carlos Mendoza has made it clear that the Mets will stick with their six-man rotation despite Montas’ injury. This decision creates a golden opportunity for someone within the organization to seize a roster spot. Spring training just got a lot more interesting for the Mets’ depth arms, as they now have a real shot at cracking the rotation.

Still, relying solely on internal options might not be the safest bet. The team could look to reinforce their depth from outside the organization to ensure they don’t end up shorthanded before the season even begins.

The Case for Jose Quintana

One name that immediately jumps to mind is Jose Quintana. Despite a lack of interest from the Mets in bringing him back this offseason, he remains a logical replacement for Montas. As Mike Puma of the New York Post pointed out, Quintana was interested in a return to Queens, but the Mets opted to sign Montas, Clay Holmes, and Griffin Canning instead. Now, with Montas sidelined, the door for a potential reunion may have creaked open.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Quintana was a steady presence in the Mets’ rotation last season, posting a respectable 3.75 ERA over 170.1 innings. His performance improved as the season progressed, recording a stellar 3.18 ERA in the second half and an eye-popping 0.72 ERA in September. He won’t dazzle like an ace, but the Mets don’t need one—they just need stability.

If they’re looking for an affordable, reliable arm who can give them what Montas was supposed to, Quintana is still out there, waiting for a call that hasn’t come.