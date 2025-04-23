Mets could target Nationals All-Star reliever to round out bullpen depth

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ pitching staff has been a pleasant surprise given the injury troubles they have dealt with. Their 2.37 overall ERA this season is the best in baseball, with the starting rotation and bullpen both pitching at a very high level.

Mets could pursue Kyle Finnegan in the trade market to boost the bullpen

Despite that, the Mets may still want to make additions to their bullpen to ensure that they can be a lockdown group in the postseason. Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller insisted that Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan will be on the trade block, making the Mets a potential target.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

“With one exception, Washington’s bullpen has been a disaster of the highest order… That one exception, though, is closer Kyle Finnegan, who the Nats originally non-tendered before bringing him back on a slightly discounted one-year deal,” Miller wrote.

Finnegan was an All-Star last season and recorded a career-high 38 saves with Washington. The Nationals are still in the depths of a rebuild and could move their All-Star while his value is high.

Finnegan could be a great fit in the Mets’ bullpen

This season, he is a perfect 8-for-8 in save opportunities and has a 1.56 ERA while holding opponents to a .200 batting average. He could be a strong fit in the Mets’ bullpen and be a great setup man for Edwin Diaz, who currently has the closer’s role secure.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

They say you can never have too much pitching, and the Mets might be smart to take advantage of their strong 17-7 start to the season and be aggressive buyers at the trade deadline this year. The expectations are already very high for them after winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes and bringing back Pete Alonso in the same offseason.

If Finnegan officially becomes available, expect the Mets to be among the frontrunners to land him in a trade. In the meantime, their current group will look to keep up the positive production.