The Philadelphia Phillies have a clock ticking on their desk, and the New York Mets are sitting across the division with their eyes glued to the stopwatch. Dylan Moore, the veteran utility man who joined Philly on a minor league flyer back in late January, has officially triggered his opt-out clause, according to Will Sammon.

Veteran INFer/OFer Dylan Moore is triggering his opt-out clause, league sources said. The Phillies will have 48 hours to add him to the 40-man roster. Otherwise, he is set to be a free agent on Saturday. Clubs with injury concerns like Astros, Mets, Orioles could show interest. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) March 19, 2026

This move forces the Phillies to either clear a spot for him on the 40-man roster within 48 hours or let him walk into the sunset of free agency this Saturday.

While Moore’s spring performance has been about as cold as a late March morning in Philly—limping to a 60 wRC+ over 37 plate appearances—his track record suggests there is more under the hood. For a team like the Mets, the interest isn’t necessarily about what he did in a handful of Grapefruit League games, but rather the Swiss Army knife versatility he brings to a bench.

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The Value of a Moving Piece

Moore is essentially a defensive chameleon. Outside of putting on the catcher’s gear or hopping on the mound, there isn’t a blade of grass he hasn’t stood on. That kind of flexibility is a manager’s dream, acting like an insurance policy that covers every room in the house. Carlos Mendoza could plug him in anywhere, allowing for late-game maneuvering that most rosters simply can’t afford.

Beyond the glove, Moore offers two specific traits that the Mets front office covets: the ability to punish left-handed pitching and a green light on the basepaths. Last season, he proved the engine still has plenty of life, racking up 11 home runs and 14 stolen bases in a mere 243 plate appearances. When he faces a southpaw, his career 110 wRC+ makes him a tactical weapon rather than just a replacement player.

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Weighing the Recent Trends

The scouting report on Moore is a bit of a tale of two seasons. His total 2025 output was a modest 83 wRC+ split between Seattle and Texas, but that number hides a much shinier 113 wRC+ during his stint with the Rangers, albeit in a smaller sample. Teams interested in his services are betting that the Texas version of Moore is the one who will show up in 2026.

According to league insider Will Sammon, the Mets aren’t the only ones loitering near the exit door; the Astros and Orioles are also reportedly keeping tabs on his status. New York is essentially waiting for the Phillies to make a choice. If Philadelphia decides the spring struggles are a dealbreaker and lets him go, expect the Mets to be among the first to call.

The Phillies hold the power to end the speculation by Saturday, but if they pass, the Mets are ready to pounce on a career 100 wRC+ bat who can play anywhere on the map.