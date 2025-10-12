Mets could rival Yankees for Japanese star this offseason

The New York Mets and Yankees could soon find themselves in the middle of a high-stakes chase for one of Japan’s brightest stars. According to multiple reports, the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) are expected to post corner infielder Munetaka Murakami this offseason — and both New York clubs are watching closely.

For the Mets, who face uncertainty surrounding Pete Alonso’s future, Murakami represents both risk and immense upside. For the Yankees, who never shy away from elite international talent, he’s a potential luxury addition. But make no mistake — Murakami is no ordinary prospect crossing the Pacific.

A Dominant Force in Japan

Murakami’s résumé reads like that of a player already built for stardom. Over eight seasons with the Swallows, the 25-year-old has crushed 246 home runs, 165 doubles, and 681 RBI with a staggering .951 OPS. He’s a two-time MVP and one of Japan’s most feared hitters, a player whose swing can turn any at-bat into a spectacle.

Even in an injury-shortened 2025 season, Murakami showed why scouts continue to rave about him. Despite playing only 56 games, he still launched 22 home runs and posted a 1.043 OPS, numbers that would be headline-worthy in any league.

His raw power has been compared to that of some of MLB’s top sluggers — the kind that makes outfielders take a few steps back before the pitch is even thrown. But what sets Murakami apart is his combination of plate discipline and natural loft, a rare mix that has allowed him to dominate Japan’s top pitchers for years.

The Transition Question

Of course, transitioning from NPB to MLB isn’t without its challenges. Scouts have pointed out Murakami’s occasional swing-and-miss tendencies — a skill he’ll need to refine to handle Major League pitching. Still, there’s a reason front offices are willing to bet big: his upside as a middle-of-the-order threat is undeniable.

Players like Shohei Ohtani and Seiya Suzuki have already proven that Japanese hitters can adapt and thrive in the majors. Murakami’s track record suggests he could follow that path, though patience will be key.

A Natural Fit for the Mets?

For the Mets, the potential fit is especially intriguing. If Alonso departs in free agency — something he’s made clear is a real possibility — Murakami could become the centerpiece of the next Mets lineup.

Alonso remains the emotional and statistical engine of the team, fresh off another 38-homer, 141 wRC+ season. Expecting Murakami to replicate that production immediately would be unrealistic, but his power profile suggests he could eventually get close. This is a hitter who belted 56 homers and drove in 134 runs in 2022, one of the most dominant offensive seasons in NPB history.

Murakami primarily mans third base but has also seen time at first and designated hitter — versatility that could appeal to David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations. Earlier this year, Stearns even made a trip to Japan to scout him in person — and Murakami responded by crushing a grand slam. Talk about leaving an impression.

The Yankees Lurk in the Background

The Yankees may not have an immediate positional need for Murakami, but they’re never ones to dismiss elite talent. His power would play perfectly in Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch, and the organization has a long history of dipping into the international market when true stars become available.

Even if the Mets appear to be the more natural fit, the Yankees’ involvement could easily drive up competition — and the price tag. With Murakami’s posting expected to spark widespread bidding from across MLB, New York’s two powerhouses could once again find themselves vying for the same star.

The Stage Is Set

Munetaka Murakami’s arrival could be one of the defining offseason storylines in baseball — a true international sweepstakes with New York at the center. He’s the kind of player whose bat can change the shape of a lineup overnight, much like a thunderclap that signals a storm’s arrival.

Whether it’s in Queens, the Bronx, or the West Coast, baseball fans on both sides of the Pacific are about to find out just how bright Murakami’s star can shine.