The New York Mets have a golden opportunity this offseason to transform one of their biggest weaknesses into a strength. With the right moves — and a willingness to be bold — they could turn their starting rotation from average to elite in a matter of months.

At the moment, the Mets have a solid but incomplete group of arms. Kodai Senga headlines the rotation when healthy, followed by Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Nolan McLean (who might be the best of them all). Promising prospect Jonah Tong could soon join that mix as a cemented rotation piece, but the front office has a much bigger vision in mind. If executed correctly, this winter could mark the start of a true pitching renaissance in Queens.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Tarik Skubal should be the centerpiece of the Mets’ offseason plan

The top target should be Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers — and for good reason. The 28-year-old lefty has quickly become one of the most electric starters in baseball, capable of dominating any lineup with a mix of power, precision, and poise. However, there’s growing tension between Skubal’s camp and the Tigers front office regarding a long-term extension.

Detroit is reportedly hesitant to offer the kind of money Skubal will eventually command, which could open the door for the Mets to pounce. Trading him now would maximize the Tigers’ return, and New York has the kind of prospect capital to make it happen.

Jonah Tong, the Mets’ top pitching prospect, would make a logical centerpiece in any trade package. While losing him wouldn’t be easy, acquiring an ace-caliber arm like Skubal — and locking him down long-term — would be worth the cost. The Mets have the financial flexibility to offer the type of extension Detroit won’t, and they could immediately establish a dominant one-two punch alongside Senga.

Dylan Cease could be the perfect bounce-back addition

If the Mets really want to go all-in, pairing Skubal with Dylan Cease would give them a legitimate rotation overhaul. Cease, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres, endured a rocky year with a 4.55 ERA over 168 innings. But even with that regression, his raw stuff — mid-to-upper 90s fastball, sharp slider, and swing-and-miss capability — remains undeniable.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

For a team like the Mets, Cease represents a low-risk, high-upside play. The Padres will likely let him walk following a disappointing season, and his price tag won’t approach that of a frontline ace. If Cease rebounds even halfway to his 2022 form, when he finished second in AL Cy Young voting, New York would suddenly have one of the most formidable rotations in the National League.

The financial and roster flexibility to make it happen

Money isn’t an obstacle here. The Mets have both the payroll room and ownership willingness to spend big when the situation calls for it. Between adding a proven ace like Skubal and taking a calculated swing on Cease, they can rebuild their rotation without gutting their future.

Beyond those two, the Mets could still rely on internal depth and upside like McLean to round out the unit, giving them a mix of veteran reliability and young talent. The goal should be clear: create a rotation deep enough to not only compete but dominate.

A rotation built for October

For years, the Mets have struggled to find sustainable pitching depth. Now, with the right combination of aggression and timing, they could flip that narrative entirely. Trading for Skubal and buying low on Cease would give them frontline power, stability, and playoff upside — everything a true contender needs.

If David Stearns wants to make a statement in his second offseason running the show, this is how he does it. Go bold. Build around pitching again. And in the process, turn the Mets’ rotation into something that keeps opposing teams awake at night.