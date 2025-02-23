Mets could keep tabs on former Cy Young winner for future rotation help

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Though the New York Mets don’t plan on adding another rotation piece to compensate for starter Frankie Montas’ recent injury, that doesn’t mean they can’t have contingency plans in place.

Mets may need more muscle in rotation to truly contend

The Athletic’s Will Sammon reported that the Mets plan to stand pat with their rotation as is. New York will weather the storm while Montas remains out until at least mid-May.

In the meantime, the Mets would be wise to keep an eye on Miami Marlins star Sandy Alcantara. “Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer suggested Sandy Alcántara could be in play for the Mets,” Newsweek’s Aaliyan Mohammed reported:

“You said it: We never rule out anything. We listen to everything. Sandy is a really important piece for our organization. I’m really excited to see him pitch on Opening Day,” Bendix told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, per Rymer.

Alcantara could be a frontliner for the Mets

The eight-year MLB veteran is an elite hurler when fully healthy. In his 2022 National League Cy Young Award-winning season, Alcantara led the entire MLB with an 8.0 WAR, along with 207 strikeouts and a pristine 2.28 ERA.

That made it the second straight year that he amassed 200 Ks. Alcantara also owns an elite career 3.32 ERA along with a riveting average of 189 strikeouts per campaign.

Questions exist as to whether the Mets are fully equipped with former 2023 All-Star Kodai Senga as their lone ace. Many other top World Series contenders have at least two bonafide aces such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and San Diego Padres. Not to mention, the Seattle Mariners have a heralded unit.

Thus, if Alcantara gets out on the trade block, New York could package some top prospects and standout performers to entice Miami to deal him.