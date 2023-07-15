Mets could deal 2 valuable players at the trade deadline

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets‘ first half went how nobody expected. The blue and orange finished the first half at 42-48 and are entering the second half seven games out of the final wild-card spot despite having the highest payroll in baseball history.

The team’s struggles have led to many debates about what general manager Billy Eppler will do at the trade deadline.

The Mets have only made one major trade this season when last month, the blue and orange announced that they had traded Eduardo Escobar and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Angels for RHPs Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux.

But that move could be chalked up to Brett Baty overtaking the starting role at third base.

So what is the team’s plan at the trade deadline? According to the sources of Pat Ragazzo, who covers the Mets for Sports Illustrated, teams are expecting the Mets to trade away Mark Canha and David Robertson.

A look at Canha and Robertson’s 2023 with the Mets:

Robertson came to the Mets this offseason on a one-year 10-million-dollar contract expecting to be the setup man for a contending team. However, Robertson instead became the closer for a team that has struggled in 2023.

Despite the struggles of the Mets, the 38-year-old has been nothing short of excellent. Robertson has appeared in 36 games, pitching to a 2.06 ERA with 46 strikeouts and 13 saves.

Canha came to the Mets before the 2022 season on a two-year 26.5-million dollar contract with a team option for 2024 and has been a consistent fixture in the blue and orange’s lineup since.

In 75 games this season, Canha has slashed .245/.345/.403 with six home runs and 28 RBIs.

With both not expected to be on the team’s 2024 roster, it makes perfect sense for Eppler to flip them to a contender in exchange for some prospects that can help strengthen the organization’s farm system.

But what will the Mets do with the other veterans on their roster? According to those same sources, Ragazzo says they believe the Mets will take a hybrid approach regarding the trade deadline.

What is a hybrid approach?

A hybrid approach for the Mets will be trading players that the Mets will likely not retain past this season while keeping the veterans who are under contract past this year in an attempt to continue competing in 2023.

Things could obviously change by the trade deadline, but it seems like Robertson and Canha will be wearing different uniforms post-August 1st.