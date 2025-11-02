Mets could be chasing 56-home-run slugger in free agency

The New York Mets have plenty to fix this offseason, and David Stearns knows it. Pitching remains priority number one, but there’s another hole quietly begging to be filled — the designated hitter spot. If Stearns really wants to make a statement and send shockwaves through the NL East, there’s one name that fits like a glove: Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber isn’t just one of the most intimidating left-handed hitters in baseball — he’s the kind of bat that changes a lineup’s entire DNA. For the Mets, who already have Juan Soto anchoring the heart of their order, the idea of adding Schwarber to the mix feels almost unfair.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

A proven weapon and a rival’s nightmare

There’s also a delicious side effect to signing Schwarber — it would hurt the Phillies, one of the Mets’ most consistent roadblocks in recent years. Stealing their most reliable slugger would be as much a statement as it would be a strategic upgrade.

Schwarber is coming off a career-defining season in Philadelphia, slashing .240/.365/.563 with a staggering 56 home runs and 132 RBIs. He’s never been the guy who hits for average, but power and production? He’s elite. Few players in baseball can match his ability to flip a game with one swing.

The timing couldn’t be better, either. Schwarber is hitting free agency after a monster contract year, and while he’s entering his age-32 season, there’s little sign of decline in his power numbers. He’s projected to command around $32 million annually — expensive, yes, but reasonable considering his impact.

How Schwarber could reshape the Mets’ offense

Slotting Schwarber in as a full-time DH would give the Mets instant thump. With Soto already on board, opposing pitchers would be forced to pick their poison. Both players excel at working counts, drawing walks, and punishing mistakes — the kind of disciplined offensive approach the Mets have lacked for years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But signing Schwarber might also trigger a domino effect elsewhere on the roster. If Stearns is willing to pivot away from Pete Alonso in free agency, the team could pursue a cheaper alternative like Josh Naylor. The Seattle slugger would bring similar run production at a fraction of the cost, freeing up even more payroll flexibility for pitching upgrades.

The cost of going all-in

Of course, there’s risk in paying top dollar for a player in his 30s. Schwarber’s defense has long been below average, and relying on him solely as a DH means the Mets would need other pieces to handle outfield depth. Still, if the front office is serious about winning now, his offensive upside might outweigh the downside.

Imagine a middle of the order featuring Schwarber, Soto, and Francisco Lindor — a trio capable of changing the course of a series on any given night. Pair that kind of power with improved pitching, and the Mets would instantly re-enter the World Series conversation.

The big question is whether Stearns is ready to push the chips in. Because if he is, Kyle Schwarber might just be the move that turns the Mets from contenders into something far more dangerous.