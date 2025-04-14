Mets considering adding sixth starter to rotation

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets could be on the verge of making a significant change to their starting rotation. Despite their battling injuries, their starting rotation has produced strong results and is a big factor in their 10-5 start to the season.

Mets strongly considering adding a sixth starter to give others an extra rest day

With a hefty travel schedule this week, manager Carlos Mendoza said that they are considering inserting a sixth starter into the rotation to give some of their top arms an extra day of rest.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“We’re talking about inserting a potential sixth starter,” Mendoza said to reporters.

The Mets start a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Monday following a three-game West Coast trip to face the Athletics in Sacramento. Following the series in Minnesota, they head back home for a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which is where Mendoza is considering the rotation change.

Veteran Jose Urena could be an option for the Mets

Jose Urena is among the names that have been floated around as a potential sixth pitcher option (h/t Mike Puma of the New York Post). The veteran right-hander signed a minor league deal with New York in the offseason after spending last season with the Texas Rangers.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Urena would have to be added to the 40-man roster before being called up, but he could be a serviceable option to make a spot start at a time when the other starters can get a rest. Urena has made 152 starts in his 10-year big league career and made the bulk of those starts with the Miami Marlins.

The Mets are still awaiting the returns of Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn from injuries. In the meantime, the rest of the rotation has done a solid job in their absence, and they will look to continue that trend heading into the next two series.