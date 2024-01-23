Mets: Cody Bellinger sits atop the pool of remaining free agent OF options

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets added a Gold Glove to their outfield with their signing of center fielder Harrison Bader on Jan. 4, but they may not be done strengthening their core. Former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger is still on the free agent market, and the Mets remain linked to him as a potential suitor.

Though, finances may prevent the Mets from going all in for Bellinger, as MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported:

“The (Los Angeles Angels), (San Francisco Giants), Mets, and (Seattle Mariners) all make sense as potential landing spots for Bellinger, but none of those clubs appear to be ready and/or willing to pay the asking price, which is believed to be north of $200 million.”

Is $200M Too High an Asking Price For Cody Bellinger With an Equipped Mets Outfield?

Mets owner Steve Cohen is open to spending big in order to form a legitimate contender once more. The multi-year deal that Bellinger will warrant may be too big.

Currently, the Mets have RF Starling Marte and CF Brandon Nimmo as their other outfield options. Marte has been on fire in the Dominican Winter League and seems to be over the groin injury that limited him to 86 games last season.

Though his season was shortened, Marte stole 23 bases, showing that the 35-year-old is still agile, while Nimmo posted a .988 fielding percentage and was among the best players to be left off of this past All-MLB team selection.

What Advantages Would a Bellinger Signing Yield For the Mets?

Bellinger’s utility allows him to play multiple positions, but having spent the bulk of his career at right, center, or first base, would force the Mets to shuffle their outfield.

Bellinger’s proficiency at the plate was on full display as he sent 26 homers into the stands and put forth a .305/.356/.503 slash line that was the best since his MVP campaign.

The Mets will likely continue to have their name circulate in the hunt for Bellinger as the offseason wears on.