The Florida sun is already beating down on the backfields of Port St. Lucie, and while pitchers and catchers aren’t officially due to report for a few days, Mets‘ Clay Holmes is already there, sweating through drills and setting the tone.

It’s clear that the 32-year-old right-hander understands exactly what is at stake. The New York Mets have built a powerhouse lineup, but the rotation remains a jigsaw puzzle of elite potential and terrifying volatility. Holmes isn’t running from that reality; he is steering directly into it.

“I think [the rotation] is one area where we can definitely make some improvements. But I think that’s a challenge that we’re all ready to accept,” Holmes said, per a recent post from the Mets. That isn’t just a generic soundbite. It’s a direct acknowledgment that the group needs to be better than the sum of its parts if this team wants to play deep into October.

The Anchor Has Arrived, but the Kids Must Step Up

The acquisition of Freddy Peralta changes the entire equation. Having a bona fide ace to take the ball every fifth day allows everyone else to slot into their natural roles. But the Mets are banking heavily on unproven commodities to fill the gaps. While top prospect Jonah Tong is likely to start his season refining his command in Triple-A Syracuse, the organization is buzzing about Nolan McLean.

If Kodai Senga needs more time to rediscover his “Ghost Fork” form after an injury-plagued 2025, McLean has the raw stuff to step in as a legitimate number two starter immediately. Holmes sees the vision, noting, “Obviously, the talent is there. We have some exciting young guys that can really help us. We’ve got some guys coming back that have done things before, and it’s just a matter of being those players.”

Holmes Proved He Is More Than a Reliever

We need to stop thinking of Holmes as a converted closer and start respecting him as a workhorse. His transition to the rotation in 2025 was nothing short of a revelation. Over 33 appearances and 31 starts, Holmes logged 165.2 innings, posting a rock-solid 3.53 ERA.

The secret sauce remains his sinker. Holmes generated a 94th percentile Ground Ball Rate (55.9%) last season, turning opposing lineups into double-play machines. His Fastball Run Value sat in the 93rd percentile, proving that his heavy bowling-ball stuff plays just as well in the first inning as it does in the ninth. He isn’t just filling a spot; he is stabilizing the entire unit.

If Nolan McLean can harness his command early in camp, this rotation goes from “interesting” to solid. Holmes gives you the floor, but McLean gives you the ceiling. We’ll be watching the young righty’s bullpen sessions closely next week—if that slider is biting, the Mets might have the best 1-2-3 punch in the division by June.

