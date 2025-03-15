Mets’ Clay Holmes discusses Opening Day nod: ‘They believed in me’

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Spring training always has its surprises, but few would have predicted Clay Holmes earning the honor of being the New York Mets‘ Opening Day starter. After years of thriving as a reliever, Holmes has taken the plunge into starting, and so far, the results speak for themselves.

A Reward Earned, Not Given

Holmes isn’t the type to wear his emotions on his sleeve, but even he couldn’t downplay what this moment means. “I’m not a super emotional guy,” he admitted, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. “I wasn’t doing jumping jacks. But I’m excited. I don’t always show it… to have a little bit of reward for the work I’ve had to put in, it feels good.”

It’s not hard to see why. The 31-year-old spent last season navigating the chaos of the Yankees’ bullpen, finishing with a solid 3.14 ERA in an otherwise turbulent 2024 campaign. But when free agency hit, the Mets had a different vision for him—one that involved more than just high-leverage relief outings.

Reinventing the Arsenal

Becoming a starter isn’t just about throwing more innings; it’s about changing the way you attack hitters. Holmes has had to rethink everything—his pitch sequencing, endurance, and even his mental approach. The Mets didn’t just hand him a starting job; they handed him a challenge.

Enter the ‘kick change,’ a new weapon in Holmes’ arsenal that didn’t magically appear overnight. He spent months refining his grips, perfecting his release, and mapping out how to integrate it into his approach. The hard work has paid off in a big way.

In 9.2 spring innings across three starts, Holmes has yet to allow a run. With 13 strikeouts and only four walks, he’s proving that his transition to the rotation isn’t just an experiment—it’s a legitimate transformation.

A Plan in Motion

Holmes credits both his own work ethic and the Mets’ belief in him for this opportunity. “It’s been a crazy few months,” he said. “But I think it’s just a testament to the work I’ve put in, but the people I’ve been around here in the organization. There was a plan in place from the get-go. I believed in it. They believed in me.”

For a guy who wasn’t even on the Mets’ radar as a starter a few months ago, Holmes has rapidly emerged as one of the most intriguing arms in their rotation. There’s no telling where this path will lead, but one thing’s for sure—the Mets just might have stumbled upon an ace in the making.