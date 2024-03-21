Mets catcher named to The Athletic’s All-MLB Breakout Team

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have a promising catcher that could ascend in 2024. Francisco Alvarez is gearing up for his third season in the MLB. The Venezuelan catcher had an emergent 2023 season which saw him smack 25 home runs into the stands.

The 22-year-old did sport a below-average .209/.284/.437 slash line last year. However, many believe that the story will be different in 2024 from a hitting and fielding perspective.

Francisco Alvarez could experience a breakout season in 2024

Jim Bowden of The Athletic formulated an All-MLB Breakout Team for next season, and envisioned Alvarez taking the next step for the Mets, saying in part:

“Most know about his raw power and ability to shut down the running game with his strong arm, but what stood out to me in spring training was how the Mets pitchers raved about his improvement in framing pitches and game calling, along with his work ethic and preparation. He’s doing all the right things off the field to have a breakout year on the field,” Bowden wrote.

Alvarez is showing growth in Spring Training for the Mets

In Spring Training, Alvarez is averaging a .988 fielding percentage with 10 assists to only one error. He’s been consistent for the Mets’ pitching staff and has their confidence entering the year.

At the plate, he’s leading New York with seven RBIs and showing improvement with a .581 slug percentage and a .914 OPS. The Mets need Alvarez to play at his best if they want to improve upon their 75 wins from a season ago and earn a playoff bid. From the looks of things, he could blossom into one of New York’s most formidable assets in 2024.