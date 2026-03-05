The New York Mets are currently operating with the kind of roster construction that makes Port St. Lucie feel more like a high-stakes poker room than a spring training facility. David Stearns didn’t just tinker with the outfield this offseason; he went out and conducted a masterclass in aggressive acquisition by landing Luis Robert Jr. to patrol center field.

That move, coupled with shifting the generational bat of Juan Soto to left, leaves the Mets with an outfield that looks like an All-Star ballot on paper. But then you look at right field, and the clarity vanishes into a thick fog of “if” and “maybe.”

Right now, that vacancy is the most fascinating soap opera in Queens. You have Tyrone Taylor, the ultimate glove but with an iffy bat, and the solid Brett Baty. Throw in the veteran grit of Mike Tauchman and the explosive potential of Carson Benge, and you have a four-way collision course that will define the early vibes of the 2026 season. It is a classic battle between the safety of a high floor and the intoxicating allure of a high ceiling.

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Kid From Oklahoma Is Coming Fast

Carson Benge isn’t supposed to be this ready, or at least that was the narrative when he was drafted out of Oklahoma State. He is the organization’s number two prospect for a reason. He spent last year tearing through three minor league levels like a buzzsaw, putting up a 150 wRC+ that screams big-league readiness. We are talking about a kid who swatted 15 homers and swiped 22 bags while maintaining a plate discipline that would make a monk jealous. He doesn’t just swing at strikes; he hunts them.

The internal pressure is mounting because Benge isn’t just surviving Grapefruit League play. He is thriving. He is currently sporting a .308 average and a .357 OBP through five official games, and he even punctuated an exhibition against Israel with a home run that sent a clear message to the front office. It didn’t count in the official box score, but it certainly registered in the minds of the decision-makers watching from the dugout. Benge knows the stakes, yet he carries himself with a terrifyingly calm demeanor.

Faith Over Fluctuation In The Box

When you talk to Benge, you don’t get the frantic energy of a rookie trying to win a job on every pitch. He told SNY recently, “I felt like I came in trying to be myself, and I felt like I have. I come in every day and put in the work. Whatever happens, that’s in God’s hands. Can’t control it. Take it a day at a time.”

Carson Benge is asked to evaluate his spring so far as he competes for the right field job:



"I felt like I came in trying to be myself and I felt like I have. I come in every day, put in the work. Whatever happens, that's in God's hands. Can't control it. Take it a day at a… pic.twitter.com/2HAekyNsXd — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) March 5, 2026

That kind of stoicism is rare in a kid who knows he is one hot week away from seeing his name on the Citi Field scoreboard. He isn’t trying to rewrite the scouting reports because he knows the work he put in over the winter speaks louder than any spring interview.

Credit: CRYSTAL VANDER WEIT/TCPALM / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reality for Carlos Mendoza and the Mets hierarchy is that they cannot ignore the production for much longer. Taylor provides elite defense and Tauchman offers a veteran left-handed bat, but neither possesses the dynamic, game-changing tools that Benge has flashed since February. If the goal is to surround Robert Jr. and Soto with the best possible supporting cast, you go with the hot hand and the highest pedigree. You don’t play it safe when you are built to win now.