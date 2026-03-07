The New York Mets beat the Cardinals 3-2 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, rallying from a 2-run deficit with Jack Wenninger throwing the final 3 innings without allowing a baserunner.

Kodai Senga started and gave up 2 runs on solo home runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings. Joshua Baez hit one to center, Miguel Ugueto hit one to left, and Senga was pulled without recording another out. It’s spring training and the results don’t count, but he finished at 2.2 innings and 3 hits allowed with a 6.75 ERA on the spring.

Mike Tauchman cut it to 2-1 in the 6th with an RBI double to center, scoring Jackson Cluff. Brett Baty had done his part in the 5th, singling to lead off, stealing 2nd, and getting to 3rd on a lineout. New York left him there. He went 2-for-3 on the day with the stolen base.

The 7th inning tied it. Baty singled. Luis Torrens singled. Ronny Mauricio struck out. Jose Rojas reached on a fielder’s choice when Yairo Padilla threw it away, and pinch-runner Corey Collins scored to make it 2-2. The Mets needed 4 substitutions and a Cardinals error to get there.

The Mets’ Show Up in 8th Inning

Wyatt Young singled to center with runners on 1st and 3rd to score Collins and make it 3-2. He put the ball on the ground through the right side. That was the whole inning.

Wenninger had entered in the 7th and worked through the Cardinals lineup without a hitch. He struck out 5, walked nobody, and got the final out in the 9th on a swinging strikeout. His changeup had late fade and his fastball played up in the zone. Nine up, nine down.