Mets-Cardinals game postponed, doubleheader on deck for Sunday

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday afternoon baseball in St. Louis had all the makings of a classic: the New York Mets rolling into Busch Stadium fresh off a decisive 9-3 win over the Cardinals on Friday night, momentum on their side and the scent of a series win in the air. But Mother Nature had other plans. Instead of the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd, fans got the whoosh of wind and the patter of rain.

Today's Mets-Cardinals game has been postponed. The teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow with start times at 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ET. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 3, 2025

Thanks to a weather system that refused to play ball, Saturday’s matchup was officially postponed, according to multiple sources. Mets insider Anthony DiComo confirmed the news on X, adding that the two teams will now square off in a Sunday doubleheader, with first pitches scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. ET. So rather than a leisurely weekend pace, it’s going to be a full day of hardball in the Gateway City.

The Blade and the Veteran

With the revised schedule comes a revised pitching plan. The Mets will send Blade Tidwell to the mound for the opener. Tidwell, recently promoted from Triple-A Syracuse, might not have the glittering ERA (a 5.00 mark through 27 innings), but dig a little deeper and there’s reason for optimism. His Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) sits at a sharp 3.21, suggesting he’s been more unlucky than ineffective—kind of like judging a book by a water-stained cover.

The Mets say that Blade Tidwell will start game one and Tylor Megill will start game two of tomorrow's doubleheader pic.twitter.com/n5TY4NFzCC — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 3, 2025

It’s a big ask for a young arm, especially under the microscope of a doubleheader, but the Mets are leaning into the upside. Tidwell had flashed promise in spring training and now gets a major opportunity to prove he can hang at the next level.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Game two will feature Tylor Megill, who is quietly crafting one of the best stretches of his career. He’s been dealing in 2025, posting a stingy 1.74 ERA across six starts, with 39 strikeouts over 31 innings. If Tidwell is the new blood, Megill is the steady hand—bringing calm to a stormy pitching staff that’s been tested by injury and inconsistency all year long.

Offense Awakens While Pitching Staff Wobbles

Despite recent turbulence, the Mets’ bats have found rhythm. Despite a frustrating home series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the offense has come alive, plating 41 runs in their last five games. It’s been a necessary jolt of energy for a team that’s had to dig into the depth chart far more than they’d like.

While the lineup is heating up, the pitching staff has been more of a patchwork quilt—some warm, dependable squares, others frayed around the edges. With stars sidelined and innings stacking up, the team is walking the tightrope between surviving and thriving.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Sunday’s doubleheader now looms large, not just in the standings but in setting the tone for a team trying to ride the wave of an awakening offense while finding its footing on the mound.