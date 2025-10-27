Mets can’t strike deal, lose highly rated coach

The New York Mets woke up to disappointing news on Monday. First base coach Antoan Richardson, widely regarded as one of baseball’s most promising young instructors, is leaving the organization after two strong seasons.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets and Richardson couldn’t agree on terms for a new deal. His contract will soon expire, and he’s expected to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Richardson, a respected teacher of base running and fundamentals, has quickly built a reputation as a forward-thinking coach who connects deeply with his players. There are proofs of that.

The New York Mets and first-base coach Antoan Richardson have not come to terms on a new contract and Richardson is expected to leave the organization, sources told ESPN. Richardson was lauded for his work with Mets baserunners and will seek another job when his contract expires. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 27, 2025

A rising name in baseball circles

Richardson’s departure stings not because of title or tenure, but because of what he brought to the Mets’ clubhouse. After joining the organization in late 2023, he helped transform the Mets’ running game into one of the most efficient in baseball. His attention to detail and player-first approach made a noticeable impact — not only on the numbers but on the confidence of the lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets finished this season ranked fifth in stolen bases with 147. Perhaps even more impressive, they were caught stealing just 18 times, the second fewest in the league. That kind of discipline and success doesn’t happen by accident.

Richardson, who began his post-playing career with the San Francisco Giants in 2019 as a field and outfield coordinator, brought a modern edge to his coaching style — part analytics, part intuition, all communication. It’s no surprise several players credited him for their progress.

Earning player trust and respect

Juan Soto, who shockingly swiped 38 bags this year on his way to joining the Mets’ 30-30 club, was among those most vocal in his praise. “Antoan did an unbelievable job,” Soto told SNY after reaching the exclusive club. “He’s been helping me since Day 1. I give him all the credit — he’s the one who put me in this spot to do what I’ve done.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That kind of endorsement from one of baseball’s biggest stars speaks volumes. Richardson didn’t just improve base running technique — he inspired confidence and accountability. Under his guidance, the Mets even broke a franchise record by stealing 39 consecutive bases without being caught.

A loss that extends beyond the numbers

It’s unclear whether the breakdown in contract talks was financial or driven by ambition. Some within the league believe Richardson may be eyeing a role that brings him closer to a managerial seat, perhaps as a bench coach or associate manager. If that’s the case, the Mets’ loss could soon become another team’s long-term gain.

Losing Richardson is more than losing a coach; it’s like a contender losing its lead runner just before the finish line. His influence on base running and player development won’t be easily replaced, especially as the Mets continue to reshape their staff for 2026.

For now, one thing is certain: Antoan Richardson’s next move will be watched closely. Wherever he lands, his impact on the game — and the players who’ve worked with him — will continue to grow.