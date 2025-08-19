Mets can’t catch a break as surging star will be placed on the injured list

The New York Mets were finally seeing Francisco Alvarez blossom into the hitter they always envisioned when everything stopped suddenly.

On Sunday, Alvarez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, and an RBI in the Little League Classic against Seattle.

Fans saw the power, confidence, and joy that had made him one of baseball’s most exciting young catchers before setbacks arrived.

But by the late innings, celebration turned into concern as Alvarez exited with a jammed thumb, cutting his night short.

An MRI followed Monday, and though details remain murky, the Mets wasted little time placing him on the injured list.

Source: The Mets are going to be without their starting catcher. Francisco Alvarez is going to be placed on the IL with his right thumb injury. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 19, 2025

A Breakout That Felt Like It Was Just Beginning

Francisco Alvarez had clawed back from a difficult spring and early-season struggles to finally look like an offensive cornerstone.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

He entered the Seattle game carrying a season wRC+ of 126, a sharp climb after months hovering below league-average production.

What made his resurgence so thrilling was the timing — the Mets were desperate for a spark and Alvarez delivered relentlessly.

Since his recall on July 21, Alvarez was scorching pitchers, slashing .323/.408/.645 with four homers in just 21 games played.

Every at-bat radiated the confidence of a hitter seeing the ball like it was a beach ball floating toward him.

The Injury Sting and Its Timing

For a team struggling to climb the standings, losing Alvarez now feels like pulling the plug on a flickering light.

Momentum was building, and Alvarez was more than a hot bat — he was a young leader energizing the entire dugout.

The Mets are now forced to pivot to Luis Torrens as their primary catcher, a capable stopgap but hardly a game-changer.

It’s not just the numbers that hurt; it’s the rhythm, the chemistry, the belief Alvarez brought every time he started.

Like a band suddenly losing its drummer mid-performance, the offense risks stumbling without the steady pulse Alvarez provided nightly.

Alvarez’s Season Has Already Been a Test of Resilience

This isn’t the first time Francisco Alvarez has fought through injury this season, and his journey only makes the setback tougher.

He began the year recovering from hamate surgery in March, not debuting until April 25, already battling uphill from the start.

Then came inconsistency, which led to a demotion on June 22 after hitting just .236/.319/.333 across his early opportunities.

Instead of sulking, Alvarez turned Syracuse into his personal proving ground, earning his recall with a red-hot July tear.

The transformation was immediate — the patience, the power, the production — all pointing toward a young player hitting his stride.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What Comes Next for the Mets

The Mets confirmed Alvarez will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days, but this feels like a multi-week recovery process.

That uncertainty lingers like a storm cloud over a club that can’t afford another extended absence from a core player.

For now, Torrens will handle most of the work behind the plate, though the offensive drop-off will be hard to hide.

At just 23 years old, Alvarez already feels indispensable, and the Mets know their ceiling rises and falls with his bat.

The hope is that this is only a temporary interruption rather than another chapter in a season already full of hurdles.

READ MORE: Mets’ pitching lab is developing its most impressive pitching prospect yet