When the New York Mets swung a deal for Freddy Peralta, it felt like the start of a high-stakes courtship. Since that trade, the team and the player have been doing a bit of a dance, testing the waters on a potential contract extension. The logic is hard to ignore: the former Milwaukee ace is staring down the barrel of free agency once the final out of the World Series is recorded.

The transaction that sent Peralta and Tobias Myers to Queens in exchange for top-tier prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams has all the makings of a rare win-win trade. However, for the Mets, the real victory depends on whether they can turn this temporary arrangement into a long-term marriage.

While the front office has grown quite fond of short-term deals with high annual salaries—essentially the baseball equivalent of a luxury short-term rental—Peralta is looking for the security of a permanent home.

A long-term vision

In a recent conversation with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Peralta didn’t hide his hand. He expressed a desire for a commitment spanning seven or eight years as he enters the final stretch of his current contract. He admitted to feeling incredibly comfortable in New York, stating:

“I’m really comfortable here. I’m not going to lie. I’d love to be here. And I’d love to stay a long time.”

It’s a bold stance for a pitcher, but given his recent performance, he has the leverage to ask for the moon. Early industry whispers suggested he might land something in the neighborhood of four years and $100 million. Peralta, however, seems to view his future through a much wider lens.

Whether he can actually secure that seven-year guarantee is the million-dollar question. It essentially boils down to a game of poker between the Mets’ front office and Peralta’s representatives. Perhaps they meet in the middle at five or six years, or maybe one side blinks first.

Market value and precedents

To understand why Peralta is aiming so high, you only have to look at the recent explosion in the pitching market. It’s like trying to buy a house in a neighborhood where every recent sale has broken a record. In the 2024-25 offseason, we saw Max Fried ink an eight-year, $218 million deal with the Yankees, while Dylan Cease secured $210 million over seven years from the Blue Jays just a few months ago.

Peralta is coming off a stellar campaign where he posted a 2.70 ERA and racked up 204 strikeouts, bringing his career ERA to a solid 3.59. While he might not hit the $200 million milestone of his peers, he has certainly earned the right to seek a deal that reflects his status as a frontline starter.

His previous five-year, $15.5 million extension back in 2020 turned out to be one of the biggest bargains in the sport, eventually totaling about $31 million after the Brewers exercised two club options. Having already provided that kind of value on a discount, it’s natural he now wants the market to pay him back with interest.

The Mets have a choice to make. They can provide the long-term security Peralta craves, or they can let him test the open market where plenty of suitors will be waiting with open checkbooks.