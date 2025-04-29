Mets call up right-handed pitcher, make roster move involving Sean Manaea

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Baseball’s a long, grinding season—more marathon than sprint—and the New York Mets are once again tightening the bolts under the hood.

With a fresh three-game set looming against the rising Arizona Diamondbacks, the Mets are making sure their pitching staff is rested, ready, and not dragging any dead weight.

Jose Ureña Designated After Rough Outing

Jose Ureña took the mound Monday and didn’t exactly dazzle. Despite the Mets blowing out the Nationals, Ureña gave up five runs in just three innings of work. Think of it like a car overheating halfway through a road trip—it got you there, but you’re not betting on it next time.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As a result, Ureña has been designated for assignment. The move clears a 40-man roster spot and gives the Mets a little breathing room as they tinker with the pitching staff.

Manaea’s Extended Timeout

Another move that clears roster space—though more procedural than dramatic—is placing lefty Sean Manaea on the 60-day injured list. While it might sound alarming, the shift from the 15-day IL to the 60-day is more about logistics than health panic.

Manaea recently hit a speed bump in his rehab and won’t be back until at least June. No fresh injuries, just a strategic adjustment to free up a roster spot.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brooks Raley In, Kevin Herget Called Up

With two spots to fill, the Mets made a couple of key additions. The Brooks Raley signing was made official—a move expected but now inked.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/X8fa7mMJLf — New York Mets (@Mets) April 29, 2025

Alongside him, Kevin Herget gets the call from Triple-A Syracuse.

Herget has been solid down in the minors, posting a 3.72 ERA across 9.2 innings. Not exactly headline-grabbing, but quietly effective—like a reliable middle reliever who knows how to keep the boat steady.

He’s already had some big-league experience with the Rays, Reds, and Brewers, with a career ERA of 4.64 over 42.2 innings.

It’s all part of the chess match: fresh arms, sharper matchups, and keeping the machine running smoothly through the early-season grind.