Mets call up exciting Tim Lincecum clone

The New York Mets have finally given fans what they’ve been waiting for—an aggressive promotion of a top pitching prospect.

For weeks, supporters pleaded for the team to trust its young arms and inject life into a rotation needing fresh energy.

Nolan McLean proved the point quickly, flashing dominance with a 1.46 ERA and 15 strikeouts across his first two big-league starts.

That early success reminded everyone how unscouted, raw talent can flip a game on its head, creating headaches for opposing lineups.

Now, it’s Jonah Tong’s turn, and his arrival carries the weight of excitement, hope, and plenty of curiosity among fans.

Jonah Tong earns the call after a dominant season

According to Mets insider Anthony DiComo, Jonah Tong will be promoted to the majors after a season of near-perfection.

Breaking: The Mets are calling up fourth-ranked prospect Jonah Tong, as @WillSammon first reported.



Tong has a 1.43 ERA over 22 starts in the upper minors this year, the last two of those at Triple-A Syracuse. Some of the best pure stuff in the minors. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 26, 2025

The 22-year-old right-hander carries a sparkling 1.43 ERA over 22 starts this year, dominating hitters at both Double-A and Triple-A levels.

Across those innings, he’s piled up 179 strikeouts in 113.2 innings, showing both efficiency and the ability to miss bats.

Even more impressive, he’s been untouchable since arriving at Triple-A Syracuse, logging 11.2 innings without surrendering a single run.

Tong has forced his way into the conversation not just through stats, but with electric stuff that scouts can’t stop raving about.

A style that echoes Tim Lincecum

Fans and analysts have already noted the similarities between Jonah Tong and former Giants ace Tim Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young winner.

Like Lincecum, Tong generates unexpected velocity and sharp movement despite his smaller frame and high-effort, over-the-top delivery.

The spin rates are eye-popping, the deception is real, and the strikeout numbers prove hitters have trouble adjusting quickly.

Watching him pitch can feel like déjà vu, as if Mets fans are seeing a modern-day reimagining of “The Freak” in orange and blue.

Baseball thrives on nostalgia, and Tong’s delivery feels like opening a time capsule that still produces dazzling, unhittable results.

How Carlos Mendoza might use him

Manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that Jonah Tong will pitch on Friday, though his role remains somewhat uncertain at the moment.

The Mets could use him as a spot starter, a multi-inning weapon, or even let him audition for a rotation slot.

Given his dominance in the minors, it would be difficult to justify keeping him in limbo if he delivers right away.

Baseball has countless examples of young pitchers forcing themselves into permanent jobs simply by refusing to give management another choice.

If Tong continues missing bats at this rate, his stuff alone may write his name into the rotation in permanent ink.

Why this call-up matters for New York

The Mets have wrestled with inconsistency all year, and the pitching staff has shouldered much of the pressure in tight games.

Fans know this team needs more than star power—it needs hungry young arms capable of keeping opponents off balance consistently.

Nolan McLean showed how thrilling a breakout debut can be, but Tong arrives with even more polish and sustained track record.

Much like McLean, Tong has dominated across two levels for an entire season.

Tong provides hope, energy, and perhaps even a touch of magic at a moment when the Mets desperately need it.

What’s next for the Mets and Tong

It remains to be seen whether Jonah Tong will get extended opportunities or simply a taste of the big-league spotlight.

Still, his numbers and profile suggest he has the chance to seize control of a rotation spot for years to come.

Much like an artist sketching before painting the masterpiece, Tong’s minor-league dominance has set the stage for something bigger.

Mets fans don’t just want him to succeed—they’re eager to believe he could anchor the next great pitching wave in Queens.

If Friday goes well, the buzz around Tong could turn into full-blown optimism that carries the Mets into September.

