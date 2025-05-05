Mets bump top pitching prospect to Triple-A

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have quietly built one of the deepest pitching arsenals in baseball. Like a magician pulling rabbit after rabbit from an endless hat, they’ve stayed afloat in the National League East—even while navigating a minefield of injuries—because they keep producing quality arms at every level. Their big-league pitching depth is impressive, but the real story might be simmering just beneath the surface in the upper minors.

From Syracuse to Citi Field: The Pipeline in Motion

The Mets recently dipped into their farm system and summoned Blade Tidwell for a big-league debut. It wasn’t the fairytale start he’d hoped for, but his promotion is a sign of how ready the front office is to trust its younger arms. Tidwell has flashed serious potential in Triple-A Syracuse, and he likely won’t be the last young pitcher getting the call.

Eyes should also be on Jonah Tong and the highly regarded Brandon Sproat—names that have been buzzing in scouting circles for a while. But right now, the spotlight belongs to a pitcher who’s caught fire: Nolan McLean.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean: Turning the Corner

McLean, ranked the No. 5 prospect in the organization by MLB Pipeline, has been nothing short of electric this season for Double-A Binghamton. In 26.1 innings, he’s racked up 30 strikeouts while posting a sterling 1.37 ERA. Those are video-game numbers, and the front office has taken notice—he’s just been promoted to Triple-A.

The Mets have promoted RHP prospect Nolan McLean to Triple-A Syracuse, per @WexlerRules pic.twitter.com/cO2eXjrR5g — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) May 5, 2025

He’s not without his quirks. Like a young artist learning to control his brush strokes, McLean is still working on his command, walking over four batters per nine innings. But the improvement over last year is undeniable. In 2024, he labored to a 4.19 ERA over 81.2 innings in Double-A. This year’s drop to a 1.37 ERA, with a tidy 2.79 FIP backing it up, tells a story of growth and adjustment.

A Trial by Fire Awaits in Triple-A

The real proving ground is ahead. Triple-A is a different beast—a place where even the best pitching prospects can get roughed up by experienced hitters with big-league time. It’s where Sproat has already learned how thin the line is between dominance and damage. Now it’s McLean’s turn to navigate that tightrope.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If he can tame the Triple-A environment, even for a handful of starts, he’ll put himself in prime position for a call-up. Given the way the Mets have leaned on their pitching depth this year, McLean might find himself wearing a major league uniform sooner than expected.

No need for fanfare or headlines just yet—just keep the name in mind.