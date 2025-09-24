Mets’ bullpen saves struggling starter in much-needed win

The New York Mets didn’t just need a win on Tuesday night — they needed a lifeline. With their postseason hopes hanging by a thread, New York clawed out a wild 9-7 victory over the Chicago Cubs in the series opener, a game that felt more like survival than celebration. By the end, the Mets had reclaimed the final National League Wild Card spot, thanks in part to Cincinnati’s loss, and for at least one night, the season had new life.

Peterson struggles again, bullpen answers the call

What should have been a night of stability quickly spiraled into chaos when David Peterson once again put the Mets in an early hole. The left-hander was tagged for five runs in just 1.1 innings, continuing a brutal stretch that has made every start feel like Russian roulette for the team. His season ERA may sit at 4.22, but the numbers that matter most are far uglier: a 6.34 ERA in the second half and an 8.07 mark across his last seven outings.

Simply put, Peterson has become a liability at the exact moment when the Mets can least afford one. And yet, Tuesday didn’t unravel — because the bullpen refused to let it.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

A bullpen masterclass

From the moment Peterson departed, the relief corps pieced together 7.2 innings of gritty, determined baseball, allowing just two runs (one earned). Six different arms combined to slam the door on the Cubs, each picking up the slack with the urgency of a team that knows there’s no tomorrow.

Huascar Brazoban set the tone, chewing up 2.2 innings while yielding only an unearned run. Ryne Stanek and Gregory Soto kept the pressure contained, Tyler Rogers and Brooks Raley handed the ball off cleanly, and Edwin Díaz finished with a flourish. Díaz was electric, striking out five across two perfect innings, reminding everyone why he’s still one of the most intimidating closers in the game.

The Mets essentially ran a bullpen game by accident, something that could tax them heavily in the days to come. But in the moment, it was a rescue mission executed to perfection.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Peterson’s gratitude

Peterson, fully aware of the disaster he left behind, was quick to credit his teammates afterward.

“Weird one, but a tough one,” Peterson told SNY. “Amazing team win. Can’t say enough about the bullpen; they stepped up big. I don’t have enough words to show my appreciation for what they did. They picked me up big time.”

David Peterson on his outing tonight vs. the Cubs:



"Weird one but a tough one. Amazing team win. Can't say enough about the bullpen, they stepped up big. I don't have enough words to show my appreciation for what they did. They picked me up big time" pic.twitter.com/RzntuFjlju — SNY (@SNYtv) September 24, 2025

It was a moment of humility in a season where Peterson has too often left the bullpen scrambling to contain the damage. For at least one night, the Mets proved they could still pick each other up, even when the cracks in the rotation are glaring.

The offensive push

Of course, the bullpen wasn’t alone in carrying the load. The offense did its part, keeping the scoreboard busy and never allowing the Cubs to seize full control. The Mets’ bats provided enough cushion for the relievers to work with, showing the kind of urgency that had been missing during the recent skid.

The road ahead

The win wasn’t just important — it was necessary. With only five games remaining, the Mets are clinging to the third Wild Card spot, a single game ahead of both the Reds and Diamondbacks. Every inning from here out will feel like a playoff inning, every mistake magnified.

Tuesday night may have been messy, but it also revealed something vital: this team still has the fight left to hang on. Like a boxer who’s been knocked down but isn’t ready to stay down, the Mets survived a punch to the chin and responded with a counterpunch.

For now, the Mets are alive. And sometimes, in September baseball, that’s all that matters.