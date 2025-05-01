Mets bring up two minor league pitchers to strengthen bullpen depth

Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a rough stretch for the New York Mets‘ bullpen—more like a game of Jenga where each injury pulls out another crucial block, teetering the whole structure.

With lefty options reduced to just Brandon Waddell, the Mets have found themselves navigating a depth crisis that’s only getting more complicated.

Injuries Leave a Left-Handed Void

The team’s already thin pool of left-handed relievers took a serious hit when A.J. Minter went down last week with a lat strain. Not long after, Danny Young followed him to the injured list with an elbow sprain, leaving the Mets without a reliable southpaw option in the bullpen.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Waddell, more of a bulk reliever, was the lone lefty standing—until now.

Righty Reinforcements Also Faltering

It’s not just the left-handers. The Mets’ right-handed options aren’t in great shape either. Dedniel Núñez, who offered real value last season, is still on the mend. Meanwhile, Jose Butto and Ryne Stanek (particularly the latter) haven’t been able to find a groove at the major league level, compounding the team’s pitching woes.

Looking Outside—and Within—for Help

The front office is scanning the trade and free-agent markets for reinforcements, but while they wait for the right opportunity, the Mets are shaking things up internally.

After eating up 6.1 innings in Wednesday’s matchup against the Diamondbacks, both Chris Devenski and Waddell are heading back to the minors—thank-you cards in hand, but arms too taxed to continue.

New Faces Join the Mix

To replenish the bullpen, the Mets are calling up Génesis Cabrera and Ty Adcock.

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are sending Minter and Frankie Montas to the 60-day injured list to make room for the new call-ups.

To create room on the 40-man roster, LHP A.J. Minter and RHP Frankie Montas have been transferred on the 60-Day Injured List. https://t.co/Gh5KHfLdBs — New York Mets (@Mets) May 1, 2025

Cabrera, a spring training invitee, hasn’t exactly lit up the minors this year—his 7.88 ERA over eight innings paints a pretty grim picture—but he does bring with him a history of MLB success, including a respectable 3.89 ERA in the bigs.

It’s a bit like betting on a used car with a good service history; the hope is he just needs a tune-up.

Adcock, on the other hand, has been quietly impressive in Syracuse. Over seven innings, he’s posted a sparkling 1.29 ERA, earning a shot to prove that his strong start can translate to the major leagues.

Now, the Mets will wait to see if these latest moves can steady a ship that’s been taking on water from both sides.