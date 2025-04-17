Mets bring back star reliever from Triple-A, place Jose Siri on the injured list

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A couple of days ago, the New York Mets found themselves in one of those classic “hold-your-breath-and-hope-it-works” situations. Starting pitcher Griffin Canning fell ill unexpectedly, and with no time to spare, the Mets had to improvise.

Enter Justin Hagenman, called up for his MLB debut in Minnesota. And boy, did he deliver in a bulk role behind opener Huascar Brazobán.

A Debut to Remember, a Tough Goodbye

Hagenman’s debut was electric—he seized the moment like a kid on a trampoline who finally lands the backflip. But with every rise, something has to give. The casualty of the moment? Max Kranick.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The right-hander had been nothing short of sensational in relief, posting a sparkling 1.54 ERA. That’s not a number you send down lightly.

But baseball’s roster rules don’t always play fair. The move wasn’t about performance—it was about logistics. The Mets needed a fresh arm, and Hagenman was available. Kranick, despite being the bullpen’s secret weapon, drew the short straw.

It felt like sending your best chess piece back into the box mid-game.

The Waiting Game Pays Off

Luckily, the Mets had a plan brewing beneath the surface. They waited until Thursday to place struggling center fielder Jose Siri on the injured list.

That opened the door to recall Kranick just one day after he’d been optioned—clever maneuvering that only works if you play the timing right.

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo broke down the roster shuffle like a mechanic explaining a well-oiled engine.

“OF José Azócar is up, OF Jose Siri finally hits the IL, RHP Max Kranick recalled, RHP Justin Hagenman optioned,” he posted on X.

“Waiting to IL Siri allowed the Mets to recall Kranick today, one day after his option.”

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Siri’s Struggles and a Fractured Future

Siri’s season had gotten off to a nightmarish start—he was 1-for-20 at the plate, hitting a dismal .050. That kind of stat line makes even a manager’s clipboard wince. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when he fractured his tibia.

Now officially on the injured list, Siri’s comeback clock has started, but it’s ticking slowly.

Azocar Joins the Ride

Alongside Kranick’s return, the Mets also called up outfielder José Azócar. The 28-year-old has been quietly solid in Triple-A with a 109 wRC+, showing he can at least keep the offensive wheels turning while Siri recovers. Think of him as the reliable spare tire—not flashy, but gets the job done when you’re in a pinch.

With Kranick back in the bullpen and Azócar stepping into the outfield mix, the Mets are back to balancing performance with pragmatism—one roster move at a time.