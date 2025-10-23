Mets bring back left-handed pitcher on major league contract

The New York Mets made one of their first offseason moves official on Thursday afternoon, re-signing left-handed reliever Richard Lovelady to a one-year MLB deal. The announcement came straight from the club’s social channels, signaling the beginning of a busy winter in Queens.

For Lovelady, it’s another chance to stabilize a career that’s bounced between promise and inconsistency. His 2025 season was a winding one—starting with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he appeared in just 1.2 innings before being designated for assignment in March. A brief stay with the Minnesota Twins followed, ending in the same fashion. By late June, Lovelady had landed with the Mets, who saw enough in his arm to bring him aboard on a major league deal.

A year of turbulence and quiet progress

Lovelady’s time in New York was short-lived at first. He was added to the roster on June 23 and designated for assignment two days later. Still, the Mets kept him in the system, outrighting him to Triple-A Syracuse, where he quietly began to find his footing.

Over 10 innings with the Mets at the big-league level, Lovelady posted a 6.30 ERA. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but his 3.91 expected FIP suggested he pitched better than his stat line indicated. At Syracuse, he looked more like the pitcher scouts once believed in—putting up a 2.08 ERA across 17.1 innings and showing sharper command of his stuff.

For a bullpen that lacked reliable left-handed options throughout much of the season, those signs of life mattered. Lovelady became a steady presence between Triple-A and the majors, filling innings when needed and showing the poise of a veteran trying to claw back to MLB.

A valuable depth piece with upside

The Mets’ bullpen picture heading into 2026 remains unsettled. Outside of a few locks, there’s room for competition, especially among left-handers. Lovelady joins Joe Jacques—recently signed to a Minor League deal—as part of a group that will battle for a spot in Spring Training.

A full offseason in the Mets’ revamped pitching program could prove pivotal for Lovelady. With the organization’s new development staff working with him, he’ll have an opportunity to refine his arsenal and possibly carve out a meaningful role.

Baseball careers can hinge on timing and trust. For Lovelady, both may finally be aligning in New York. Like a pitcher finding the corner of the strike zone after missing wide all game, this new deal gives him one more shot to hit his mark.

Looking ahead

The Mets have made it clear that depth will be a priority this winter. They experienced a lack of reliable lefty pitchers after A.J. Minter and Alex Young went down with injuries, and having Lovelady around helps.

While Lovelady’s signing might not make headlines, moves like these often define the grind of a long season. If he builds on the flashes he showed late last year, Richard Lovelady could quietly become a valuable piece of the Mets’ bullpen puzzle.