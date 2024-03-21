Mets’ Brett Baty and Mark Vientos to see steady infield roles in 2024

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will have young legs manning a crucial infield position in 2024. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Mets are planning to start Brett Baty at third base and deploy Mark Vientos at the slot along with time at designated hitter.

Mets: Brett Baty is a strong option at third base and at the plate

Baty saw 808.2 innings at third base in 2023. He posted a pristine .956 fielding percentage with a staggering 149 assists and 17 double plays turned. His 10 errors leave room for improvement this upcoming season, but the Mets should feel good with him as a regular at third.

The 24-year-old sports a .244/.311/.415 slash line in Spring Training this year. He’s connected on 10 hits. He’s been solid at the plate, but like his fielding, Baty’s nine strikeouts are something that he can clean up to take the next step in 2024.

Mets: Mark Vientos can provide solid fielding and designated hitting

Last season, Vientos had 32 assists to three errors and two double plays turned across 153.0 innings at third base. His .932 fielding percentage gave the Mets reliability at the position, though he saw limited time. This Spring, Vientos leads the Mets with 49 at-bats, eight runs, and four home runs.

Both infield talents have seen time at third as well. Baty has 12 assists and a .952 fielding percentage while Vientos has committed two errors thus far.

The Mets will open up the season against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 28. Baby and Vientos will be instrumental in helping New York put base runners away in 2024.