Mets’ Brandon Nimmo expresses optimism on Opening Day availability

Sep 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds second base after hitting a triple in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been crushed by injuries seemingly all preseason long. Brandon Nimmo was the latest Mets player to go down with an injury. He had sat out most of Spring Training by design in order to prevent any injury and in one of his first games, ended up exiting with a knee and ankle injury.

Brandon Nimmo feels he will play for the Mets on Opening Day:

After having to leave Friday’s game with both a knee and ankle sprain following an uncomfortable slide-in at second base, Nimmo had imaging done yesterday. Luckily, everything came back well.

The testing showed that what Nimmo had was a low-grade sprain in both his knee and ankle. There was no structural damage. Nimmo stated that this was the “best-case scenario.” He has been ruled week-to-week.

Nimmo told reporters, “right now I definitely think that I’ll be ready for Opening Day.” Obviously, some great news for all Mets fans.

The 2023 regular season for the Mets is just 11 days away. Nimmo is immensely valuable to this Mets team entering the year. Whether it be in center field or at the top of the lineup, one with some concerns going into the regular season, Nimmo is tremendously important. Hopefully, he is good to go for March 30th in Miami against the Marlins for the Mets.