The Boston Red Sox just sent a $130 million shockwave through the pitching market by landing Ranger Suarez on a five-year deal, and the ripple effects are already crashing down on Queens. With one of the top stabilizing arms officially off the board, the New York Mets are facing a rapidly shrinking pool of free-agent options.

While Framber Valdez remains the crown jewel of the remaining class, his price tag is likely to soar into the $150 million range, a figure that demands a massive financial commitment for a pitcher entering his 30s. Naturally, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is pivoting his attention to the trade market, where a familiar face might be available for the right price.

According to New York Post insider Jon Heyman, the Mets have officially checked in with the Milwaukee Brewers regarding ace Freddy Peralta. This isn’t just due diligence; it is a calculated look at a legitimate frontline starter who could anchor the rotation without requiring a decade-long contract. The Brewers are always willing to listen on their stars as they approach free agency, and with the Mets holding a deep farm system, the two sides align perfectly on paper.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Why Freddy Peralta Is the Perfect Pivot

Peralta offers a different kind of dominance compared to the ground-ball-heavy approach of Valdez. “Fastball Freddy” is coming off a sensational 2025 campaign where he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and racked up 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings. He is an electric arm who misses bats at an elite rate, providing the kind of high-octane stuff that plays up in the postseason. Acquiring him would give the Mets a legitimate ace to pair with Nolan McLean.

The algorithm hides the best New York Mets news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.



The contract situation is the other major factor driving this potential marriage. Peralta is entering the final year of team control before hitting free agency, which ostensibly lowers the acquisition cost compared to a player with multiple years remaining.

However, because he is a rental, the Brewers will still demand a premium return, likely centered around a major-league-ready piece or a top pitching prospect. The Mets have been hesitant to part with their blue-chip prospects, but for one guaranteed year of an ace, Stearns might be willing to make an exception.

Money vs. Prospects

Ultimately, this comes down to how Steve Cohen wants to spend his resources this winter. Signing Valdez costs nothing but money, preserving the farm system entirely, but it locks the team into a potentially regrettable long-term deal.

Trading for Peralta saves the cash for other upgrades—like the pursuit of Kyle Tucker—but bleeds the minor league system of talent. Stearns knows the Brewers’ system better than anyone, and if there is a deal to be made that brings Peralta to Queens without gutting the future, expect the Mets to be aggressive in closing it. The free agent well is running dry, and sometimes the best way to fix a rotation is to trade for a guy you already know can dominate.